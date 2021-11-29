Charges: Clinic locked down after man tried to enter, threatened passersby

Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
November 29, 2021

Charges: Richfield clinic briefly locked down after man tried to enter, threatened passersby

Staff at the clinic suspected he was intoxicated, according to the complaint.
Allina Health Richfield - 407 W 66th St, Richfield, Minnesota - June 2019 - CROP

A man shouting obscenities and threatening passersby prompted a Twin Cities clinic to temporarily go into lockdown while police attempted to subdue him.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, outside the Woodlake Allina Health clinic near 66th Street and Lyndale Avenue S. in Richfield, according to a criminal complaint filed against Kellan M. Ziebol on Nov. 23.

Clinic staff told authorities they put the facility on lockdown after Ziebol tried to enter the doctor's office, then stood outside yelling profanities, threatening people who walked nearby and stumbling into the street, the charges state. Staff suspected he was intoxicated, the complaint says.

Richfield Department of Public Safety officers responded and found Ziebol still at the scene, with the charges alleging the 26-year-old suspect then:

  • Called officers "m*****f******".
  • "Challenged" the officers.
  • Walked toward passing motor vehicles, demanding a cigarette.
  • Threatened to damage the squad cars.
  • Uttered, "This town was [my] town".

According to the criminal complaint, he then went to a nearby LA Fitness parking lot where others nearby complained about his behavior. Ziebol then bolted across the streets as officers approached him, the charges allege, then resisted arrest — fighting officers, knocking down a bench, dancing in the street in front of oncoming cars, and twisting himself away from law enforcement.

Two officers managed to get control of Ziebol, handcuffing him and taking him to Hennepin County Jail, according to the criminal complaint.

He was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with interfering with a peace officer (a gross misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor). Ziebol made his first appearance the following day and was released. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 13.

