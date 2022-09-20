Skip to main content
Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'

Employees discovered a smashed window Friday morning.

Pixabay

Police in Bloomington arrested a 41-year-old Richfield man Friday after he allegedly broke into the BMW dealership and rode off in a stolen vehicle. 

Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Adam G. Behl with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with the incident. 

According to the criminal complaint, a security company notified the dealership around 2 a.m. after observing a person walking around the parking lot and looking into cars. 

When dealership employees arrived in the morning, they found their detail building damaged and it appeared someone had gained entry through a broken window. 

Police were called shortly after 7 a.m. when Behl was allegedly seen driving a customer's car around the parking lot and, when approached by a witness, "became nervous and drove out of the lot at a high rate of speed," according to charges. 

Officers eventually found and arrested Behl, who made a comment about going for a "joyride." 

Surveillance video showed Behl walking inside the detail building shortly before 6 a.m., according to charges. The car allegedly stolen by Behl had been inside the building.

He remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. 

