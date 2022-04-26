Skip to main content
Charges: Road rage driver hit motorist, vehicle with shovel outside Walmart

Charges: Road rage driver hit motorist, vehicle with shovel outside Walmart

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart in Baxter.

Google Streetview

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart in Baxter.

A Brainerd man has been charged with 2nd-degree assault after an apparent road rage incident in which he allegedly cut off another driver and then attacked him.

Adam Overby, 43, is facing charges in Crow Wing County over the incident that unfolded in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Baxter, Minnesota, on Easter Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim – a sedan driver – was on Elder Drive and was in the lane designated to go straight into the Walmart parking lot. 

Overby was in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the right-turn lane, but when the lights change, he proceeded straight instead of turning right, with surveillance video showing his Tacoma striking the sedan as he cut the driver off.

The victim – who told police he'd seen the Tacoma being driven erratically a short time earlier, at one point almost rear-ending another vehicle – said he flipped off the Tacoma driver, who responded in kind and then "drove at his vehicle," cutting him off in the parking lot.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

Per the complaint: "The suspect blocked [victim's] vehicle, got out of his truck and grabbed a shovel from his truck and proceeded to strike [victim's] driver's side window."

The shovel shattered the driver's side window of the victim's car, with the victim then putting up his left arm to block his head so he wouldn't be hit. The shovel struck him on the elbow during the course of the attack.

Surveillance footage from Walmart suggested that the Tacoma struck the sedan on two occasions before Overby exited.

Police were able to link the truck to Overby's home in Brainerd. Officers found him asleep, and after trying to speak to him outside, Overby "quickly retreated into the house" and "proceeded to resist" arrest.

Next Up

Walmart baxter
MN News

Charges: Road rage driver hit motorist, vehicle with shovel outside Walmart

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart in Baxter.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 26

The latest from the state health department.

Screen Shot 2020-05-01 at 7.35.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

The company says it will be focusing on expanding its retail product line.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

More police around schools after murder of Lily Peters

Police have not yet identified a suspect after 10-year-old Lily Peters was killed.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 6.57.47 AM
MN Food & Drink

More than 30 vendors coming to Stillwater's Food Truck Extravaganza

Food trucks, beer, wine, a marketplace and games and activities for kids.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 4.41.13 AM
MN News

Shooting leaves man dead in Dayton's Bluff, St. Paul

A man in his 30s was found lying in a street.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.07.12 PM
WI News

Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the killing of a child in western Wisconsin.

Joe Biden
MN News

President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

He will speak at the memorial to former VP Walter Mondale.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 3.42.48 PM
MN News

Drivers suffer vehicle problems after filling up at Hibbing gas station

The owner of Holiday Stationstores says water got into the fuel.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson accused of screaming at officers after daughter was pulled over

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called the incident "outrageous".

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

Related

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

police lights
MN News

Motorist opens fire on driver in road rage incident on I-35W

Police are hunting the suspect.

Screen Shot 2019-10-14 at 8.58.15 AM
MN News

One injured in shooting outside Walmart in Blaine

The report came in shortly after 5 a.m.

Screen Shot 2020-03-10 at 9.28.51 PM
MN News

Road rage: Police hunt motorist who fired shot at vehicle on Hwy. 100

The incident happened in Golden Valley on Thursday.

Fridley Walmart
MN News

Girl, 6, caught in van fire outside Walmart dies from injuries

A 9-year-old is still in a critical condition.

police lights
MN News

Road rage incident sees driver punch out man's window, punch him in face

The incident happened in Waite Park Wednesday morning.

Dilworth MN Walmart
MN News

Walmart in MN evacuated after report of gun-wielding man inside

It happened just days after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas.

5266815680_05d882aa85_h
MN Coronavirus

Walmart to check staff temperatures, some stores getting one-way aisles

Walmart is stepping up its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.