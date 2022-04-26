Charges: Road rage driver hit motorist, vehicle with shovel outside Walmart

A Brainerd man has been charged with 2nd-degree assault after an apparent road rage incident in which he allegedly cut off another driver and then attacked him.

Adam Overby, 43, is facing charges in Crow Wing County over the incident that unfolded in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Baxter, Minnesota, on Easter Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim – a sedan driver – was on Elder Drive and was in the lane designated to go straight into the Walmart parking lot.

Overby was in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the right-turn lane, but when the lights change, he proceeded straight instead of turning right, with surveillance video showing his Tacoma striking the sedan as he cut the driver off.

The victim – who told police he'd seen the Tacoma being driven erratically a short time earlier, at one point almost rear-ending another vehicle – said he flipped off the Tacoma driver, who responded in kind and then "drove at his vehicle," cutting him off in the parking lot.



Per the complaint: "The suspect blocked [victim's] vehicle, got out of his truck and grabbed a shovel from his truck and proceeded to strike [victim's] driver's side window."

The shovel shattered the driver's side window of the victim's car, with the victim then putting up his left arm to block his head so he wouldn't be hit. The shovel struck him on the elbow during the course of the attack.

Surveillance footage from Walmart suggested that the Tacoma struck the sedan on two occasions before Overby exited.

Police were able to link the truck to Overby's home in Brainerd. Officers found him asleep, and after trying to speak to him outside, Overby "quickly retreated into the house" and "proceeded to resist" arrest.