Charges: Robbinsdale man killed 50-year-old he claims sexually assaulted him

Murder charges have been filed against a 33-year-old Robbinsdale man for allegedly killed another man he claims sexually assaulted him.

Jhmahl L. Shannon was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder following the death of a 50-year-old man at an apartment on the 600 block of North 1st Street in Minneapolis.

According to the charges, Shannon called 911 at approximately 10:15 a.m. Friday, April 22 to report that he had been sexually assaulted by a man and then knocked out the victim. Police arrived at the apartment complex and found medics attempting to save the victim's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shannon told police that he met the victim around bar close at an establishment near Hennepin Avenue and 5th Street in downtown Minneapolis and the victim invited him back to his apartment to party and smoke marijuana.

Shannon, after being taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination, said there was no party and no marijuana but he wound up showering and sleeping in the same bed as the 50-year-old victim.

He claimed he woke up to the victim sexually assaulting him, so he "expressed his dislike," used the restroom and returned to the bed, according to the criminal complaint. Shannon said he then pretended he was asleep and the victim allegedly pulled down his underwear.

The charges say Shannon admitted to wrapping his legs around the man's neck and "squeezed hard," strangling him. He also admitted to punching the man in the body, neck and face while strangling him with his legs.

Shannon is being held in custody on $1 million bail.