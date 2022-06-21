Charges: Rochester football players assaulted opposing coach

Two former Rochester Community & Technical College football players have been charged with felony assault stemming from an October 2021 postgame fight.

Charges filed June 16 in Olmsted County accuse 21 year olds Shan Fiorenza, of Rochester, and Texas native Akim Richmond of beating an opposing coach after RCTC lost in a playoff game to Minnesota West Community & Technical College.

Per the criminal complaint, an opposing coach witnessed Fiorenza throwing punches during an argument between the teams after the October 24 game, and when he intervened he said Fiorenza punched him in the face five times. Richmond then allegedly joined the assault, with both football players accused of throwing the coach to the ground and continuing to hit him.

The coach lost consciousness and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

The criminal complaint notes that surveillance video confirmed the coach's allegations, and investigators were able to identity Fiorenza and Richmond based on their jersey numbers in the video.

A third RCTC football player named in the complaint has not been charged despite being accused of striking another Minnesota West coach in the head, back and ribs. Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects unless formal charges are filed.

Minnesota West won the game 29-28, rallying from a 28-8 halftime deficit to end RCTC's season.

RCTC told KAAL-TV that neither player charged is still enrolled at the college.