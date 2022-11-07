Charges: Rosemount woman attempted to kill man in custody dispute

Prosecutors in Dakota County charged a 44-year-old Rosemount woman with second-degree attempted murder Monday in connection with a stabbing at an Apple Valley home last month.

Lisa D. Oliver is accused of stabbing her daughter's father in the neck amid a custody dispute the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23. The man sustained a deep, non-life-threatening stab wound near his jugular vein, prosecutors allege.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators Oliver dropped their daughter off at his home around 8 p.m.

The man said his daughter wanted to go back to Oliver's home, which he told her she could not do. The vicim said Oliver arrived at his house in a ride-share vehicle a short time later.

He changed his mind, he told investigators, and was going to allow his daughter to return with Oliver. However, he alleged, Oliver came into the house and began arguing with him.

After telling his daughter to go outside to the ride-share vehicle, the man told Oliver he approved of her taking their daughter today, but said Oliver could not "make a habit out of this," charges state.

Oliver returned to the ride-share vehicle, the man told investigators, but he later opened his blinds and noticed the vehicle hadn't left.

While smoking on the patio, Oliver allegedly approached the victim and "got in [his] face" and started to push him, allegedly upset that the man had complete custody of their daughter.

"Victim said before he knew it, she shoved him and he felt something go across his neck and there was blood gushing from his neck," charges state. Oliver allegedly left the scene afterwards.

One of the victim's neighbors told police they'd noticed the escalating argument and heard a female voice say "I am going to kill you. I am going to stab you."

Police also spoke to Oliver's roommate, who said Oliver had admitted to the stabbing in a phone call and said she was hiding in a nearby field.