Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making U of M bomb threat

Skip to main content
Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making University of Minnesota bomb threat

Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making University of Minnesota bomb threat

Ahmed Mohamed Umar has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

Google Streetview

Ahmed Mohamed Umar has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

A man has been charged with making bomb threat near Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota campus, causing the building to be evacuated Wednesday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Ahmed Mohamed Umar, 36, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to Coffman Memorial Union on a report of an unwanted person. The caller reported that Umar was filming students, attempting to enter a room and refusing to leave.

At the scene, officers identified Umar and took him to a bench outside. There, they learned he also had an active warrant for failing to appear in court in Dakota County.

When officers told Umar he was under arrest, he stated that he "had a bomb," indicating that it was in his backpack.

Officers then escorted Umar away from the backpack and evacuated the union. Nearby streets and sidewalks were also closed.

The Minneapolis Police Bomb Squad arrived to search the backpack, and no bomb was found.

Police spoke with witnesses after the building had been evacuated, including one woman who said Umar had approached her while she was outside of a study room.

He asked to hug and kiss her, and when she rejected him, he began to film her and other women in the study room. He also made a comment on the women’s age, calling them “fresh.” 

Umar had previously been charged with trespassing in Minneapolis more than 20 times over the past three years, according to the complaint.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

BREAKING: Police negotiating with armed suspect in Oakdale

The incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday.

WHS_SHPO_Canoe 2_Recovery054
WI News

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

The boat was recovered in Lake Mendota on Thursday.

Moose_Mountain_Lutsen_MN
Outdoors

5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors

Time it right and you can make multiple trips across the fall.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.48.22 AM
MN News

Without hydrants, 8 fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee

The building and its contents are a total loss.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park

The park will undergo a full redesign next year.

43682037140_c021f10f40_k
MN Food & Drink

The long-awaited Chicken Guy never opened, so the MOA is suing

The restaurant never opened after it originally planned to in 2020.

election, vote
MN News

Early voting begins: Here's how to register to vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Edina High School
MN News

After Homecoming brawl, non-Edina students barred from football games

The school district also implemented increased security measures for football games in response to the fight.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 6.02.37 PM
MN News

Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making U of M bomb threat

Ahmed Mohamed Umar has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man, police officer involved in fatal Minneapolis incident identified

A witness says the man who exchanged gunfire with police shot himself.

Johnathan Anderl
MN News

Minneapolis police appeal to find missing 39-year-old man

The man, who has autism, was last seen near the MacPhail Center for Music.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 3.06.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis rolls out new crime-reducing plan, but provides little detail

"Operation Endeavor" is a collaboration between multiple agencies.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 6.02.37 PM
MN News

Evacuation at U of M's Coffman Union after bomb threat

Police asked people to avoid the area.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

Building evacuated after bomb threat at University of St. Thomas

The JRC has been evacuated.

Waseca Public Schools
MN News

Students evacuated after bomb threat at school in Waseca

Police say the credibility of the threat is undetermined.

MN News

Man arrested after bomb threat at Hennepin County Public Works

The bomb threat was called in Tuesday afternoon.

MN News

Bomb threat shuts down University of St. Thomas in St. Paul

All students and non-essential staff have been sent home.

Screen Shot 2021-09-25 at 10.02.45 AM
MN News

Bomb threat prompts school evacuation in central Minnesota

A search of the building did not find any suspicious items.

University of St. Thomas
MN News

Former University of St. Thomas student gets 1 year in prison for making fake bomb threats

He made the threats because he was unprepared for class.

MN News

Charges: Ex-KSTP employee made threat, referenced newspaper massacre

He's been charged with threats of violence, a felony in Minnesota.