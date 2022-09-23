Charges: Serial trespasser accused of making U of M bomb threat

A man has been charged with making bomb threat near Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota campus, causing the building to be evacuated Wednesday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Ahmed Mohamed Umar, 36, of Minneapolis has been charged with one count of threats of violence with explosives or an incendiary device.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to Coffman Memorial Union on a report of an unwanted person. The caller reported that Umar was filming students, attempting to enter a room and refusing to leave.

At the scene, officers identified Umar and took him to a bench outside. There, they learned he also had an active warrant for failing to appear in court in Dakota County.

When officers told Umar he was under arrest, he stated that he "had a bomb," indicating that it was in his backpack.

Officers then escorted Umar away from the backpack and evacuated the union. Nearby streets and sidewalks were also closed.

The Minneapolis Police Bomb Squad arrived to search the backpack, and no bomb was found.

Police spoke with witnesses after the building had been evacuated, including one woman who said Umar had approached her while she was outside of a study room.

He asked to hug and kiss her, and when she rejected him, he began to film her and other women in the study room. He also made a comment on the women’s age, calling them “fresh.”

Umar had previously been charged with trespassing in Minneapolis more than 20 times over the past three years, according to the complaint.