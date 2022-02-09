Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

A Minnesota man previously convicted of sending sexual images and messages to an underage boy in Pennsylvania is now accused of plotting to kill that victim's family.

Michael Kurkowski was charged in federal court Monday with one count of threatening interstate communication, according to the Department of Justice. The 26-year-old, who lives in Owatonna with a grandparent, had recently been communicating with underage boys in Illinois and Iowa, the charges state, and told one of them about a detailed plot to torture, rape and kill the family of his previous victim in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

In a lengthy text filed with the court documents, said to be from Kurkowsi, he lays out the "worst possible thing" he could do, going one by one through how he would torment, sexually assault and kill the boy's family members over the course of many hours.

Authorities became aware of Kurkowski's violent intent when an adult family member of the Illinois teen Kurkowski has been messaging alerted police, according to the charges. Concerned about the content, she snapped photos of the threatening messages and later provided them to authorities.

On Feb. 4, authorities spoke to two of Kurkowski's family members. They learned he had been driven to an Owatonna bus stop one day prior, and had revealed to one of them he planned to hurt his "ex-boyfriend" in Pennsylvania, according to the charges.

Authorities then discovered Kurkowski had purchased a Greyhound ticket to Pennsylvania, and used cellphone records to determine he was on a bus in Indiana, prosecutors allege.

That day, authorities arrested Kurkowski at the Greyhound stop in Toledo, Ohio. In his bag they found 16 heavy flex cuff zip ties, electrical tape, a stun gun, a "large knife," rubber gloves, hooded facemasks, clothing, a small amount of cash, and a handwritten list of names authorities believe to be his targets, the charging document states.

Kurkowski, according to the charges, admitted to his plan and said he intended to use the zip ties to subdue one of them, but added he wasn't sure if he would actually go through with it. He also expressed he was angry with the previous victim for "breaking up" with him, the charges state.

Kurkowski will be brought to Minnesota for an initial appearance, DOJ says. He'd been sentenced to 142 days in prison followed by probation in connection with the previous case out of Pennsylvania. He'd been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, the DOJ says.