Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

Skip to main content
Charges: Sex offender hatched disturbing plot to kill family of prior underage victim

Charges: Sex offender hatched disturbing plot to kill family of prior underage victim

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

Upper Allen Township Police Department

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

A Minnesota man previously convicted of sending sexual images and messages to an underage boy in Pennsylvania is now accused of plotting to kill that victim's family.

Michael Kurkowski was charged in federal court Monday with one count of threatening interstate communication, according to the Department of Justice. The 26-year-old, who lives in Owatonna with a grandparent, had recently been communicating with underage boys in Illinois and Iowa, the charges state, and told one of them about a detailed plot to torture, rape and kill the family of his previous victim in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. 

In a lengthy text filed with the court documents, said to be from Kurkowsi, he lays out the "worst possible thing" he could do, going one by one through how he would torment, sexually assault and kill the boy's family members over the course of many hours. 

Authorities became aware of Kurkowski's violent intent when an adult family member of the Illinois teen Kurkowski has been messaging alerted police, according to the charges. Concerned about the content, she snapped photos of the threatening messages and later provided them to authorities.

On Feb. 4, authorities spoke to two of Kurkowski's family members. They learned he had been driven to an Owatonna bus stop one day prior, and had revealed to one of them he planned to hurt his "ex-boyfriend" in Pennsylvania, according to the charges.

Authorities then discovered Kurkowski had purchased a Greyhound ticket to Pennsylvania, and used cellphone records to determine he was on a bus in Indiana, prosecutors allege.

That day, authorities arrested Kurkowski at the Greyhound stop in Toledo, Ohio. In his bag they found 16 heavy flex cuff zip ties, electrical tape, a stun gun, a "large knife," rubber gloves, hooded facemasks, clothing, a small amount of cash, and a handwritten list of names authorities believe to be his targets, the charging document states.

Kurkowski, according to the charges, admitted to his plan and said he intended to use the zip ties to subdue one of them, but added he wasn't sure if he would actually go through with it. He also expressed he was angry with the previous victim for "breaking up" with him, the charges state.

Kurkowski will be brought to Minnesota for an initial appearance, DOJ says. He'd been sentenced to 142 days in prison followed by probation in connection with the previous case out of Pennsylvania. He'd been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor, the DOJ says.

Next Up

m kurkowski upper allen township police
MN News

Charges: Sex offender's disturbing plot to kill prior victim's family

The Minnesota man was arrested at a Greyhound stop on the way to the boy's home, the charges state.

plow, snow
MN News

Plow driver hits man lying on highway in NW Minnesota

The man's condition is not known.

a murray MPD feb 2022 crop
MN News

Minneapolis police search for missing 21-year-old woman

They're asking anyone who was seen her to call 911 "right away."

Larcom t rex snow becker feb 2022
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan's giant T-rex snow sculpture wows visitors

The lifelike work of art was handmade by Paul Larcom.

Russell James Bankey
MN News

Charges: Deputy sheriff raped young girl for years

The victim said the abuse happened hundreds of times.

3M alexandria
MN News

3M worker killed at plant in Alexandria

MInnesota OSHA responded to the scene.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 9

The latest COVID-19 numbers for Minnesota.

wolf voyageurs snowmobile
MN News

Wolf exhibits 'extremely abnormal' behavior, approaches snowmobilers

The wolf got within 5 feet of a group of snowmobilers.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno could be in hot water after kneeing incident

"It is was it is," Foligno said after the game.

Monarch shooting, Minneapolis police
MN News

State Patrol, DPS settle lawsuit, agree to stop attacking journalists

The agency will also pay the ACLU $825,000 in a settlement.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

1 dead in crash on I-94 in downtown St. Paul

The State Patrol says he drifted from the right-hand lane to the median and hit the wall.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Fast moving band of heavy snow expected across MN Thursday

It could make for a slick and slow afternoon commute in the Twin Cities.

Related

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
MN News

Charges: Psychologist sexually assaulted 2 clients at Minnesota Sex Offender Program

The 38-year-old from Duluth is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct.

MN News

Teen victim in disturbing 'snitch' carving case is out of the hospital

Authorities are also looking for accomplices.

canada bodies found 2
MN News

Florida man charged with human smuggling after 4 die, 5 rescued near border

A baby and an teenage boy were among those who were found dead feet from the U.S. border.

MN News

Charges: Counselor had sexual relationship with sex offender patient

The Mankato woman has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Brian Mock body cam screengrab from charges - 2021.06.11
MN News

Charges: MN man bragged he 'beat the s**t' out of cops in Capitol riot

He was one of two suspects arrested in Minnesota and charged Friday.

Will and Cully Craig, Facebook
MN News

Dump truck driver charged in fatal crash that killed couple in 2019

The Craigs were out looking at fall colors along the river when the wreck occurred.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

County attorney: Winston Smith killing justified, no charges for deputies

The prosecutor who reviewed the case recommended against any criminal charges for officers involved.