Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent.

Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.

All of this came to the woman's attention, charges state, after Dolan gave her access to his phone and computer after he suffered a nearly fatal ascending aortic dissection on May 17, after which he announced he would not seek reelection, as reported by The Star News.

He gave her access to his phone so she could maintain operations of the business while he was unable to work. It's alleged that the she found "over 20,000 photos and videos" of her taken without her consent. A majority of the images and videos showed the victim "while she was in the bathroom, either changing clothes or in a bathtub or shower, without her knowledge."

The complaint also alleges the victim found additional photos of her sleeping and during the couple's sexual relations.

The woman, "out of fear and panic," deleted all but about 500 media files from his phone.

After the victim learned of unauthorized financial transactions allegedly made by Dolan, she fired him on May 25 and was granted a restraining order the following week.

After the restraining order was filed, Dolan is accused of stalking and harassing his ex, including tagging her two businesses on social media; posting pictures of her on social media and creating a "narrative" about her; texting her directly and messaging the family of the victim. According to the complaint, this made the victim "feel terrorized."

Dolan faces one count of felony stalking and five counts of gross misdemeanor interference with privacy. He's scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on Nov. 16. He is not listed in the Sherburne County Jail as of Tuesday.

Bring Me The News reached out to Dolan via email for comment but have not heard back.

Due to Dolan's government position, responsibility for the prosecution of the case has been handed over to the Anoka County Attorney's Office to avoid a conflict of interest.