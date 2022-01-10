Charges: Sledgehammer-wielding burglar targeted pull tabs safe at restaurant

Two St. Paul men have been charged in connection to a break-in at a Ray J's American Grill in Woodbury on Jan 6, in which the suspect used a sledgehammer in an attempt to break into the pull tabs safe.

Aaron Scott King Sr., 46, of St. Paul, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree damage to property, and fleeing police, charges show.

Anthony Massie, 47, of St. Paul, is charged in connection to the incident. He faces charges of aiding and abetting second-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree damaging property and two counts of fleeing police, the Pioneer Press said.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, Woodbury police responded to an intrusion alarm at Ray J's American Grill at 5:38 a.m. after motion had been detected inside the business.

When two officers approached the restaurant they noticed a car in the neighboring parking lot with its lights on, and someone inside the restaurant "suddenly exit," charges said.

The officers briefly lost sight of the suspect and after they pulled into Ray J's parking lot, they saw a gray Hyundai Santa Fe driving in their direction with its headlights off.

Police attempted to pull over the SUV but it drove away into a nearby parking lot where the driver and passenger got out and fled on foot. Both suspects were "quickly apprehended," the complaint said.

They were identified as King and Massie. Police found King's footprints in the fresh snow near the east door of Ray J's and officers determined King was in the passenger seat when they fled the restaurant.

Investigators determined someone used a 12-pound sledgehammer to get inside the charitable gambling pull tabs booth inside the restaurant. The sledgehammer was found on the floor near the booth.

There was "extensive damage" to the booth and to the safe that was inside the booth, though the suspects weren't able to get into the safe, the complaint said.

The cost of repairing the damage will exceed $1,000. Ray J's pull tabs benefit the Woodbury Hockey Club.

Both King and Massie have "extensive criminal histories," charges state, including numerous convictions for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

King also has multiple pending burglary charges in various counties, and there were multiple warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident.