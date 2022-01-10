Charges: Sledgehammer-wielding burglar targeted pull tabs safe at restaurant

Skip to main content
Charges: Burglar used sledgehammer in attempt to break into pull tabs safe at Woodbury restaurant

Charges: Burglar used sledgehammer in attempt to break into pull tabs safe at Woodbury restaurant

The suspect was unsuccessful getting inside the pull tabs safe.

Ray J's, Facebook

The suspect was unsuccessful getting inside the pull tabs safe.

Two St. Paul men have been charged in connection to a break-in at a Ray J's American Grill in Woodbury on Jan 6, in which the suspect used a sledgehammer in an attempt to break into the pull tabs safe. 

Aaron Scott King Sr., 46, of St. Paul, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree damage to property, and fleeing police, charges show. 

Anthony Massie, 47, of St. Paul, is charged in connection to the incident. He faces charges of aiding and abetting second-degree burglary, aiding and abetting first-degree damaging property and two counts of fleeing police, the Pioneer Press said

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, Woodbury police responded to an intrusion alarm at Ray J's American Grill at 5:38 a.m. after motion had been detected inside the business. 

When two officers approached the restaurant they noticed a car in the neighboring parking lot with its lights on, and someone inside the restaurant "suddenly exit," charges said. 

The officers briefly lost sight of the suspect and after they pulled into Ray J's parking lot, they saw a gray Hyundai Santa Fe driving in their direction with its headlights off. 

Police attempted to pull over the SUV but it drove away into a nearby parking lot where the driver and passenger got out and fled on foot. Both suspects were "quickly apprehended," the complaint said. 

They were identified as King and Massie. Police found King's footprints in the fresh snow near the east door of Ray J's and officers determined King was in the passenger seat when they fled the restaurant. 

Investigators determined someone used a 12-pound sledgehammer to get inside the charitable gambling pull tabs booth inside the restaurant. The sledgehammer was found on the floor near the booth. 

There was "extensive damage" to the booth and to the safe that was inside the booth, though the suspects weren't able to get into the safe, the complaint said. 

The cost of repairing the damage will exceed $1,000. Ray J's pull tabs benefit the Woodbury Hockey Club. 

Both King and Massie have "extensive criminal histories," charges state, including numerous convictions for burglary and possession of burglary tools. 

King also has multiple pending burglary charges in various counties, and there were multiple warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident. 

Next Up

ray Js
MN News

Charges: Sledgehammer-wielding burglar targeted pull tabs safe at restaurant

The suspect was unsuccessful getting inside the pull tabs safe.

Mapleton
MN News

Charges: Minnesota small town shooting sparked by missing gold teeth

The suspect, however, says the man he shot was being "aggressive" and wouldn't let him leave.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 10

More than 10,000 newly reported cases today.

becker missing person
MN News

82-year-old man last seen near Park Rapids is missing

He was last seen Sunday and did not return home.

south st paul pd van theft jan 2022 - crop
MN News

Police share new image in search for stolen van, show dog

The individual "may have information surrounding this theft," the department said Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-10 at 7.58.57 AM
MN News

27 people rescued from floating piece of ice off shore near Green Bay

Officials said barge traffic had weakened the ice off of Point Comfort Saturday morning.

north oaks 42
MN Property

Gallery: North Oaks home designed for entertaining on the market for $3.275M

The home is more than 11,000 square feet.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Jefferson's record attempt should have never come down to final day

Vikings offense refused to get Jefferson the 17 yards he needed to pass Moss but those yards were there the whole year.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman fired by Minnesota Vikings

Zimmer's run ends after eight seasons in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-01-09 at 12.10.40 PM
MN News

St. Paul Police Department mourns unexpected death of officer

The 45-year-old died unexpectedly on Jan. 3.

us navy flickr hospital covid
WI News

Wisconsin hospital system reports record number of COVID patients

Wisconsin's seven-day average for patients hospitalized was 1,784 as of Jan. 4.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT scores 40 to help Timberwolves bury Rockets

Minnesota's offense was on point for another victory in Houston.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-30 at 10.22.39 AM
MN News

Charges: Man admits to burglarizing Rep. Phillips' Minnetonka office

He's accused of stealing a TV and a computer in late August.

Screen Shot 2019-12-03 at 6.55.54 AM
MN News

Charges: Man burglarized around 80 Twin Cities businesses

Nearly 70 different places were targeted, many of them multiple times.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Driver pulled alongside, shot at motorist on I-35

The man is charged with second-degree assault.

st paul robbery suspect
MN News

Police: St. Paul burglar stole gun, killed family's dog

The suspect also took silver bars valued at $7,600, authorities said.

edina hospital shooting
MN News

Suspect, accomplice charged with shooting doctor outside Edina hospital

The shooting happened Sept. 14 and the two suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-05-06 at 6.12.41 PM
MN News

Here’s how the St. Cloud Wells Fargo hostage situation unfolded

The suspect has been arrested and all five hostages are safe.

st. louis park garbage cans
MN News

St. Louis Park burglary suspect found hiding in garbage can

A neighbor noticed the man in the garbage can.

William Kalligher - Duluth
MN News

Duluth restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting 2 kids

Police launched an investigation after "numerous" sexual assault allegations were made against him, charges said.