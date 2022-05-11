Skip to main content

Charges: South St. Paul teen killed during apparent marijuana sale

The individual accused of killing Skelley is a 17-year-old from St. Paul.
Anthony Skelley

Anthony Skelley (right)

Anthony J. Skelley, the 17-year-old who was found shot dead in South St. Paul on Mother's Day, was killed during an apparent marijuana deal. 

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, Skelley went outside his home on the 1700 block of Conver Ave. Sunday night and was fatally shot by 17-year-old Casimir A. Semlak, of St. Paul. 

Officers and medics arrived at the scene after the shooting was reported at 10:42 p.m. They found Skelley lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, having been shot in his head, torso and shoulder, according to the attorney's office. 

There was a BB gun in Skelley's hand, the attorney's office said, noting that shell casings from a 9mm handgun, a cell phone and a small bag of marijuana were on the street next to him. 

The attorney's office says an individual who was inside Skelley's home at the time of the shooting heard Skelley say something to the effect of "OK, I'm coming out," with shots heard moments later. 

Witnesses told investigators about a white or silver four-door vehicle with a damaged right taillight speeding away from the scene, and multiple Ring doorbell videos captured parts of the incident and the vehicle. 

Investigators found that Skelley and Semlak had been texting about a marijuana sale, with the last message sent by Semlak saying "here."

Police found Semlak in possession of a loaded 9mm Hellcat handgun with bullets that matched the casings found on the street. He was also in possession of a cell phone with messages sent to Skelley.

Prosecutors have motioned to have Semlak certified as an adult. He is currently being held at the juvenile detention center in Hastings on three counts of second-degree murder (with intent/not premeditated; drive-by shooting; and without intent/while committing a felony). 

Anthony Skelley
