Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

Stearns County Jail

A St. Cloud man faces 12 felony-level charges relating to a police standoff that happened on Tuesday.

Charges state Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 charges consisting of the following: nine counts of first-degree assault, use of deadly force against an officer, two counts of felony possession of a firearm and one count of committing a crime while wearing a bullet-resistant vest. 

A criminal complaint says on Tuesday, May 24, the Central Minnesota Violent Task Force executed a search warrant at Jacobs' home, located in an apartment on the 2700 block of 16th Street South in St. Cloud. The warrant was done with the knowledge that Jacobs had been distributing "large quantities of methamphetamine as well as other controlled substances." He also was known to unlawfully own firearms.

Once the knock-and-announce presence was made by officers during the daytime hours, Jacobs told the nine officers that were outside his door that he was in possession of a firearm and intended to shoot them.

Once Jacobs provided that warning, law enforcement began to back away from the apartment door. He continued, asking "do you want to die?" The complaint noted he sounded "enraged" at the time. 

As the officers began to evacuate residents from the apartment building, Jacobs fired a single shot through the door and into the hallway, where the nine investigators were standing before they retreated. Police did not return fire at any point during the standoff, court documents state.

For almost five hours, negotiators and law enforcement attempted to get Jacobs out of his apartment. During talks with police, Jacobs admitted to shooting at officers and wearing body armor. Eventually he peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was hurt during the incident.

While searching the apartment afterwards, police found a handgun and bullet resistant vest in the bathroom. Additionally, a large amount of methamphetamine was recovered in the toilet that Jacobs attempted to flush. Officers also found an assault rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, "numerous" bags of marijuana and methamphetamine, drug needles, packaging materials, scales and other items related to controlled substance use and distribution. 

Prior to Tuesday's incident and the most recent charges placed on Jacobs, the St. Cloud man had multiple felony convictionn, including controlled substance and assault-related convictions. During previous arrests, Jacobs on multiple occasions has "fought with or obstructed law enforcement." According to court records, he has been convicted of check forgery, domestic assault, theft, DWI, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Jacobs will make his next court appearance on June 20.

