Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster
Publish date:

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.
Author:

Stearns County Jail

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

A 4-month-old baby boy was fatally stabbed and then placed in a dumpster by his St. Cloud mother, according to homicide charges filed Monday in Stearns County District Court. 

Warning: Details in this story are upsetting.

Police were called to an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 after a man called 911 to report that "a baby was missing and the mother was stating that she had thrown the baby in the dumpster," according to the criminal complaint that charges 26-year-old Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi with second-degree intentional murder. 

Witnesses told police that they arrived at the apartment to try and find the baby after receiving a concerning phone call from Abdilahi's mother, but when they got to the apartment they found Abdillahi "crying and admitting to putting her baby in the dumpster." 

Phone records revealed that Abdillahi had called her mother and admitted to killing her baby, prompting the mother's concerning calls to the witnesses, the charging documents explain. 

Abdillahi admitted that she stabbed her infant before putting him in a black plastic garbage bag and placing him in the dumpster. The body of the baby was found by officers who searched the dumpster behind the apartment building. 

Abdillahi later informed investigators that she had "experienced headaches and feelings of worry and fear" since the boy was born in early August – and that the baby was crying prior to her inflicting the fatal wounds.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in crash at Lake Street intersection in south Minneapolis

There have been 465 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, according to the state's traffic division.

robbery
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

The owner of The Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar is asking politicians to help St. Paul business owners.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in southern MN

The 18-year-old was airlifted to a Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

foo fighters grohl mr rossi wikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters abruptly cancel Gophers stadium show hours after announcing it

The band is looking for a new venue because of a disagreement over COVID protocols.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 30

More than 12,000 newly reported cases.

lush
MN Food & Drink

LUSH in Minneapolis to reopen under new ownership in December

FOX 9's Jason Matheson and two popular performers are among the new owners of the revived bar and restaurant.

unsplash roller blade close
Minnesota Life

Lace up: Indoor skating returns to US Bank Stadium this winter

The venue announced 13 Winter Warm-Up dates for both skaters and runners.

covid
MN Coronavirus

More than 1,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in MN

Minnesota's hospital systems continue to be under tremendous strain.

state patrol
MN News

3 killed in trio of crashes in Minnesota on Monday

The crashes happened in St. Louis, Winona and Carver counties.

2560px-Foo_Fighters_-_Southside_Festival_2019_4184_-_1
MN Music and Radio

Foo Fighters reveal 2022 Twin Cities tour stop

The show will require proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

MSP airport
MN News

Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.

Related

police lights
MN News

St. Cloud mother arrested after 3-month-old baby found dead

Officers discovered the baby during a welfare check Sunday.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul man charged with murder for gruesome killing of his mother

The charges say officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect covered in blood.

Orancy Chea
MN News

Charge: St. Paul father lost his temper and fatally injured baby

According to a criminal complaint, the 23-year-old father admitted to losing his temper.

olinger
MN News

Baby on life support, Mankato mother charged with felony assault

The 16-month-old suffered grave injuries that have been deemed non-accidental.

Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 12.10.00 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud woman maced, fatally stabbed man in alley

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at St. Cloud Hospital 32 minutes after the 911 call was made.

Angelo Borreson
MN News

Charges: Man killed woman after she told him to hurry up

The deadly incident happened on New Year's Day morning.

Adeyemi Dean Jr.
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man stabbed his mother 68 times

The woman was found in her apartment in April.

Zachary Robinson
MN News

Man charged in baby's death, a month after he allegedly killed mother

The baby girl died a month after being born prematurely following the killing of her mother.