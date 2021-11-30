Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

A 4-month-old baby boy was fatally stabbed and then placed in a dumpster by his St. Cloud mother, according to homicide charges filed Monday in Stearns County District Court.

Warning: Details in this story are upsetting.

Police were called to an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 after a man called 911 to report that "a baby was missing and the mother was stating that she had thrown the baby in the dumpster," according to the criminal complaint that charges 26-year-old Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi with second-degree intentional murder.

Witnesses told police that they arrived at the apartment to try and find the baby after receiving a concerning phone call from Abdilahi's mother, but when they got to the apartment they found Abdillahi "crying and admitting to putting her baby in the dumpster."

Phone records revealed that Abdillahi had called her mother and admitted to killing her baby, prompting the mother's concerning calls to the witnesses, the charging documents explain.

Abdillahi admitted that she stabbed her infant before putting him in a black plastic garbage bag and placing him in the dumpster. The body of the baby was found by officers who searched the dumpster behind the apartment building.

Abdillahi later informed investigators that she had "experienced headaches and feelings of worry and fear" since the boy was born in early August – and that the baby was crying prior to her inflicting the fatal wounds.

