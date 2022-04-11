Charges: St. Louis Park man lunged at woman, baby with knife

A St. Louis Park man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly making threats and launching an attack with a 14-inch kitchen knife while a woman, her aunt, and her two babies were in the home.

Clyde Mutanga, 27, has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

On Wednesday, police were called to a Brooklyn Center apartment on 68th Lane North after a report of a domestic incident involving a knife.

Mutanga had reportedly come to the apartment asking one of the victims – the mother of two children – for his ID and food. He was asked to leave, but was given his ID and some food. After Mutanga had finished eating, he was again asked to leave.

Mutanga refused and picked up a knife from the kitchen counter. The mother was able to get the knife away from him and threatened to call the police.

He then picked up a different knife, pointed it at the mother and threatened her with it. The mother was able to leave the house with one of her babies, while her aunt and her other baby were still in the apartment.

Once at the apartment, police spoke with the mother before they entered, and saw Mutanga running toward the front door. Police told him to stop, but he did not comply.

Once at the front door, Mutanga turned around and charged at the aunt with the knife. He attempted to stab her while she was carrying one of the babies, according to the complaint.

Officers attempted to restrain Mutanga as he continued to slash the knife at the aunt. He also wrapped his arms around the aunt’s neck in an attempt to strangle her.

The charges state that Mutanga also slashed the knife backwards in the direction of officers while still lunging at the aunt.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Mutanga. He is currently in custody.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.