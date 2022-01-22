Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Ramsey County

A St. Paul man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times last year, including at her parents' house.

Marcus Alexander Steichen, 21, was charged this month with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. According to the charges against him, the victim came forward in October 2021, telling police that she met the defendant in April or May of that year when she "started hanging out with" a "group of kids" that would go to local parks.

She told investigators one of the people in that group was Steichen, who went by the nickname "Twitch," and that he "provided her alcohol and had sexual contact with her multiple times at various locations in St. Paul" throughout the summer.

The girl, referred to as "V1" in charging documents, was 12 years old at the time.

According to the charges, the first incident of abuse happened in an alley while Steichen walked her home, during which the victim "was scared and didn’t say anything." V1 also reported that the defendant had sexual intercourse with her in her home multiple times, including one incident in which he "snuck in" while the girl's parents were sleeping.

After the victim came forward, Steichen agreed to talk to police. Though he admitted meeting and hanging out with VI "multiple times," even bringing her to his mother's house, he denied having sex with or touching her in a sexual manner. He also denied buying alcohol for her or any other kids.

If convicted of the crime, Steichen faces up to 30 years in prison or $40,000 in fines, or both.

Ramsey County jail records show that he is currently not in custody.