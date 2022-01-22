Skip to main content

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN

A St. Paul man is accused of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times last year, including at her parents' house.

Marcus Alexander Steichen, 21, was charged this month with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. According to the charges against him, the victim came forward in October 2021, telling police that she met the defendant in April or May of that year when she "started hanging out with" a "group of kids" that would go to local parks. 

She told investigators one of the people in that group was Steichen, who went by the nickname "Twitch," and that he "provided her alcohol and had sexual contact with her multiple times at various locations in St. Paul" throughout the summer.

The girl, referred to as "V1" in charging documents, was 12 years old at the time. 

According to the charges, the first incident of abuse happened in an alley while Steichen walked her home, during which the victim "was scared and didn’t say anything." V1 also reported that the defendant had sexual intercourse with her in her home multiple times, including one incident in which he "snuck in" while the girl's parents were sleeping. 

After the victim came forward, Steichen agreed to talk to police. Though he admitted meeting and hanging out with VI "multiple times," even bringing her to his mother's house, he denied having sex with or touching her in a sexual manner. He also denied buying alcohol for her or any other kids. 

If convicted of the crime, Steichen faces up to 30 years in prison or $40,000 in fines, or both.

Ramsey County jail records show that he is currently not in custody. 

 

Next Up

MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Mom killed infant son just weeks after getting him back from foster care

The 10-month-old died in her care in Brooklyn Park last April.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

potatoes 2
Minnesota Life

Minnesota's 'frozen potato freeway' closure attracts plenty of comment

It was, let's face it, a very Minnesotan reason for a freeway closure.

Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 9.07.54 AM
MN News

U of M fraternity raises money for chef's knee surgery

The GoFundMe has raised around $1,700 of its $5,000 goal.

unsplash restaurant cashier register COVID face mask - crop
MN Coronavirus

7 restaurant, bar groups sue Minneapolis over dining vaccine mandate

"Minneapolis bars and restaurants are being used as pawns..." the lawsuit said.

Screen Shot 2022-01-22 at 7.47.53 AM
MN News

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

Wild
MN Wild

Wild flip the script, dominate Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman scored twice to earn the first game of a back-to-back.

Hopkins Basketball
MN Sports

Hopkins suffers rare loss to No. 1 ranked Sidwell Friends

The Royals held their own in a battle of the nation's best.

argue-wertman booking photos
MN News

Charges: 2 teens responsible for violent carjacking spree across Twin Cities

They face a combined 31 felony counts, all tied to carjackings and related crimes.

rep nolan west mn house
MN News

MN rep. says he was 'assaulted' at activist group's public meeting

The Republican said a man grabbed his arms and yanked him from the room.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 12.56.52 PM
Minnesota Life

What were the 'bizarre things' seen in Minnesota's sky?

The mysterious streaks were not UFOs and they weren't pieces of an asteroid.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

St. Cloud teen charged with raping girl in high school bathroom

Police say it happened during a basketball game in late 2019.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Canadian police officer charged with abusing children on MN Indian reservation

The abuse allegedly happened in 2017.

St. Paul police
MN News

Charges: Jealous ex-boyfriend shoots St. Paul couple in bed

Maxwell A. Gardner is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Sean Windingland
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man sexually abused child relatives

He faces up to 30 years in prison for each criminal sexual conduct charge.

Daisy Joy Buley
MN News

Charges: MN woman trafficked her 11-year-old daughter for cash, drugs

Daisy Joy Buley will make a court appearance on Monday.

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 10.27.14 AM
MN News

Naked man shot by St. Paul cop is charged for sexual assault of ex-girlfriend

The 31-year-old suspect remains at Regions Hospital after being shot.

MN News

Charges: Airbnb guest attempted to sexually assault 7-year-old girl

He was staying with a Minnetonka family that rented out their spare room.

Screen Shot 2020-06-27 at 8.01.10 PM
MN News

Former MN Christian school teacher charged with 2001 molestation

The victim was 11 years old at the time.