Charges: St. Paul man schemed to illegally buy gun used in Truck Park mass shooting

He's the second person to be charged in connection to the straw-purchasing scheme.

Saint Paul Police, Twitter

A St. Paul man is accused of being involved in a scheme to illegally buy guns, including one that was used in the fatal mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park in October 2021. 

Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, was charged in federal court with one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchases of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Young-Duncan conspired with Jermone Fletcher Horton Jr. of Minneapolis to buy dozens of guns by lying to federal firearms licensees in the Twin Cities, prosecutors allege. Horton was charged in federal court in October 2021, accused of buying 33 guns between June 15 through Oct. 17, 2021. 

According to charges, Horton would buy the guns, stating on ATF Form 4473 that he was the "actual buyer" but then would give them to Young-Duncan, court documents state. Young-Duncan would then keep the guns or give them to someone else. 

Court documents allege Horton and Young-Duncan used their straw-purchasing scheme to buy a Mossberg model MC2C 9mm semiautomatic pistol from a Fleet Farm in Blaine on July 31. 

Devondre Trevon Phillips used the same gun in the shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul on Oct. 10, 2021, which killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 others, court documents state.

Phillips and Terry Lorenzo Brown were charged in Ramsey County Court with dozens of felonies each in connection to the mass shooting at the St. Paul food hall and bar.

Court records show Phillips has a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 22, while Brown has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 2. 

Related

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

marquisha wiley (1)
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul mass shooting identified as 27-year-old

Those who knew her said she was a vet tech with a big heart.

Devondre Trevon Phillips (left), pictured in 2012, and Terry Lorenzo Brown (right), pictured in 2020.
MN News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the deadly shootout.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 8.41.45 AM
MN News

Sheriff predicted violence night before mass shooting at St. Paul bar

One person was killed and 14 others were injured in the shootout.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

After mass shooting, food truck hall will 'remain closed in the coming days'

The St. Paul business posted an update Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

Police chief Todd Axtell said the men were among the injured.

st. paul police - ganzel
MN News

Charges: Man repeatedly punched officer, tried to grab his gun to shoot him

The officer's face and uniform were "splattered" with his own blood, charges say.

st. paul guns 1
MN News

Charges: Teen tried to pull 2 guns on St. Paul officers during arrest

Police are asking for help in reducing the number of illegal guns on city streets.