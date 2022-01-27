A St. Paul man is accused of being involved in a scheme to illegally buy guns, including one that was used in the fatal mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park in October 2021.

Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, was charged in federal court with one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the purchases of firearms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Young-Duncan conspired with Jermone Fletcher Horton Jr. of Minneapolis to buy dozens of guns by lying to federal firearms licensees in the Twin Cities, prosecutors allege. Horton was charged in federal court in October 2021, accused of buying 33 guns between June 15 through Oct. 17, 2021.

According to charges, Horton would buy the guns, stating on ATF Form 4473 that he was the "actual buyer" but then would give them to Young-Duncan, court documents state. Young-Duncan would then keep the guns or give them to someone else.

Court documents allege Horton and Young-Duncan used their straw-purchasing scheme to buy a Mossberg model MC2C 9mm semiautomatic pistol from a Fleet Farm in Blaine on July 31.

Devondre Trevon Phillips used the same gun in the shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul on Oct. 10, 2021, which killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 others, court documents state.

Phillips and Terry Lorenzo Brown were charged in Ramsey County Court with dozens of felonies each in connection to the mass shooting at the St. Paul food hall and bar.

Court records show Phillips has a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 22, while Brown has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 2.