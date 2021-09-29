Charges detail why St. Paul man allegedly killed his wife, turned himself in

September 30, 2021
Charges: St. Paul man killed wife because he falsely thought a family member was pregnant
Publish date:

Charges: St. Paul man killed wife because he falsely thought a family member was pregnant

The 46-year-old showed up at police headquarters and turned himself in on Sept. 28.
Author:

Credit: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The 46-year-old showed up at police headquarters and turned himself in on Sept. 28.

A St. Paul man who showed up outside the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and allegedly admitted to killing his wife has been charged with second-degree intentional murder. 

Johnny R. Aldridge, 46, admitted during police questioning that he shot his wife in the head because he was under the impression that a family member was pregnant and that his wife allowed it to happen, according to charges. 

Aldridge said he thought his wife was "prostituting" the family member, which led to a scuffle on the bed. Aldridge was angered "so much he shot her once in the back of the head with the gun he kept beneath his pillow," the criminal complaint against him says.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide. 

In a separate interview with police, the family member whom Aldridge thought was pregnant denied it, which a test later confirmed. She also denied being sexually assaulted, as Aldridge had claimed, according to the charges.

The family member told investigators that Aldridge had PTSD since being shot in the hand while in his garage this past June. The incident prompted Aldridge to carry a gun with him since being shot "because he is scared," the criminal complaint states. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor cancels football season amid 'student misconduct' investigation

Details of the alleged misconduct have not been provided by authorities.

Nasri Ahmed Abdilahi - Bloomington police
MN News

Charges filed against man accused of throwing girlfriend's body in dumpster

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Johnny Ray Aldridge
MN News

Charges detail why St. Paul man allegedly killed his wife, turned himself in

The 46-year-old showed up at police headquarters and turned himself in on Sept. 28.

soccer
MN Sports

16 naming options for MN's new women's soccer team revealed

Some candidates describe Minnesota, while others give a nod to women's history.

snow, plow
Minnesota Life

AccuWeather issues winter forecast: What it says about Minnesota

It just might snow and get cold this winter.

1042 Central Ave W, St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Skeletal remains in St. Paul man's shed may have been there for 'several years'

The bones may have been in the shed for several years.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Charges: Surveillance video shows man driving SUV into woman, bar patio

He then crashed into a restaurant patio before driving off, charges state.

tri-county high school
MN News

Charges: Superintendent was drunk behind the wheel of school minivan

The superintendent has been placed on paid suspension.

Screen Shot 2021-09-29 at 11.42.29 AM
MN Gophers

Former Gophers coach Jerry Kill concussed in postgame scuffle in Texas

The former Gophers football supremo was knocked to the ground during the fight between SMU and TCU.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN Shopping

Target primes shoppers for holidays, announces another Deal Days event

The three-day sales bonanza will take place in October, with discounts offered online and in stores.

enbridge energy line 3
MN News

Oil will flow through Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline starting Friday

The controversial project is complete, Enbridge says.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 29

The latest data from MDH.

Related

McKinley Phillips
MN News

Charges: Woodbury man killed wife while 6 kids were in the house, fled MN

The 39-year-old was arrested while fleeing on a Greyhound bus to Chicago.

st. paul homicide - 30 block of Winnipeg Avenue West
MN News

St. Paul man arrested after calling police to report he killed his wife

The man was outside the police station when he called 911.

MN News

Charges: Blaine man shoots dead the wife who was divorcing him

The 46-year-old man called police saying he killed his wife.

Jason Mesich
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man killed wife, turned gun on neighbors

The 12-year-old girl was holding a 1-year-old when she was shot, a GoFundMe explains.

Marlon Vincent Walker
MN News

Charges: Man with violent history killed Burnsville man outside St. Paul bar

The 29-year-old has three prior felony convictions and a pending trial for aggravated robbery.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 2.44.41 PM
MN News

Charges: Minnesota man killed his father with hammer, knife

The 44-year-old admitted to killing his father, court documents say.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

St. Paul teen charged with killing his uncle after fight in alleyway

The 16-year-old is facing one count of second-degree murder.

Slaughter
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man fired shots at family, fled and crashed into 2 cars

The 33-year-old is facing five felony charges.