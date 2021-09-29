Charges detail why St. Paul man allegedly killed his wife, turned himself in

The 46-year-old showed up at police headquarters and turned himself in on Sept. 28.

A St. Paul man who showed up outside the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center and allegedly admitted to killing his wife has been charged with second-degree intentional murder.

Johnny R. Aldridge, 46, admitted during police questioning that he shot his wife in the head because he was under the impression that a family member was pregnant and that his wife allowed it to happen, according to charges.

Aldridge said he thought his wife was "prostituting" the family member, which led to a scuffle on the bed. Aldridge was angered "so much he shot her once in the back of the head with the gun he kept beneath his pillow," the criminal complaint against him says.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide.

In a separate interview with police, the family member whom Aldridge thought was pregnant denied it, which a test later confirmed. She also denied being sexually assaulted, as Aldridge had claimed, according to the charges.

The family member told investigators that Aldridge had PTSD since being shot in the hand while in his garage this past June. The incident prompted Aldridge to carry a gun with him since being shot "because he is scared," the criminal complaint states.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.