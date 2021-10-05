Charges: St. Paul man shipped heroin to Minnesota correctional facility

He also was found in possession of more than 100 grams of heroin, charges said.

A 39-year-old St. Paul man is accused of attempting to distribute heroin by mailing it to people at a Minnesota correctional facility last spring.

Walter Davis, also known as "Disney," was indicted by a federal grand jury after prosecutors allege he attempted to mail heroin to "one or more recipients" at a state correctional facility on April 12, 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release on Monday.

Then, on April 16, Davis was found to be in possession of more than 100 grams of heroin, as well as a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver and a Rossi .357 Magnum revolver, the release alleges.

Davis' criminal history includes felony convictions in Ramsey and Hennepin counties, including motor vehicle theft, robbery, assault and burglary, so he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Davis is charged with one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, the release said.

Court documents do not provide additional details about the incident.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Minnesota Department of Corrections investigated this case.