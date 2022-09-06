Charges: Man 'heard voices' before unleashing volley of gunfire outside Target

Skip to main content
Charges: St. Paul man tells police he heard voices before shooting outside Target

Officers recovered 12 spent 9mm casings outside the Battle Creek store.

A St. Paul man faces six counts of second-degree attempted murder after he allegedly unleashed gunfire outside of a Target store in the city's Battle Creek neighborhood on Friday. 

No injuries were reported in the shooting, although one man fell while fleeing the scene and employees were "visibly shaken and scared," according to prosecutors in Ramsey County. 

According to charges filed Tuesday, 37-year-old Fa Lee – who has a legal permit to carry a firearm – told investigators he heard a voice inside his head before he went to Target shortly before 2 p.m. Friday and fired the gunshots from his vehicle. 

Charges state police spoke to two employees who described the moment Lee pulled up next to them outside the store at 1744 Suburban Avenue and shot at them. The employees said they "ran and never looked back", with one describing how he jumped a fence to escape. 

Officers responding to the scene recovered 12 spent 9mm casings, according to charges. Police arrested Lee at his home approximately a half-mile from the store. 

"Y'all came for me," Lee allegedly said while exiting his home with a loaded handgun in his waistband. 

Later, while speaking with investigators, Lee said his wife had been stabbed in the chest and he could "feel the pain." 

Family members had told police Lee had no girlfriend or wife, but they denied noticing any strange or threatening behavior from Lee. 

In describing the moments before the shooting, Lee said he'd been lying on the couch when he felt a pain in his chest "like his heart was bleeding." He grabbed his handgun and went to Target, where he saw three men standing outside, he said. 

Lee then described his "wife's" voice in his head telling him the "guy in the gray shirt was the person who stabbed her," according to charges. 

He then allegedly shot at the men while sitting in his car and continued firing as they ran away. 

"Lee thought he shot one of the men, and he got back in his car and went home," charges state.

Lee later said he isn't actually married, but provided the name of a person who he said is his girlfriend — Lee said she works at Target and that's where she was stabbed. 

Officers spoke to the woman, who said she did not know Lee and had not been stabbed.  

According to charges, Lee told investigators he doesn't take any medications and said he's not been diagnosed with any conditions. 

He said he'd began hearing voices this year, but had not told anyone. 

Lee had a permit to carry a firearm in Ramsey County. While executing a search warrant, officers seized his Smith and Wesson MP15 rifle and three handgun magazines. 

