Charges: Man in stolen Jeep leads police on 110 mph chase

A 26-year-old Stillwater man led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen Jeep before he crashed into a light post near the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Charles Acker is charged in Washington County District Court with third-degree drug possession, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Washington County deputies learned Acker, who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, was headed to an apartment complex in Mahtomedi, so they set up near the property to take him into custody.

Deputies attempted to stop Acker when he pulled into a parking lot at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, but he fled, charges said.

Acker took Hallam Avenue to Stillwater Road, eventually making his way onto Minnesota Highway 36, during which his speeds reached 110 mph and he refused to stop for squad cars, the complaint states.

The pursuit went into the City of St. Paul, where Ramsey County officials joined the pursuit and attempted to stop Acker, the charges allege. The complaint says he eventually crashed the Jeep into a light pole near the Minnesota State Capitol.

Acker then ran from the Jeep, with deputies from Washington and Ramsey counties following on foot, the complaint says. He was arrested just east of John Ireland Boulevard and booked into Washington County jail.

The Jeep Acker was driving had been stolen, and authorities found 14 grams of methamphetamine in a biggie in the vehicle, as well as a black BB gun that resembled a handgun, according to the complaint.

Acker was wanted on felony warrants for missing court hearings related to check forgery charges out of Washington County and second-degree burglary charges out of Ramsey County.

He made his first court appearance Thursday morning, during which bail was set at $25,000. Acker has another hearing scheduled on Jan. 31, court records show.