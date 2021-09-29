Charges: Surveillance video shows man driving SUV into woman, bar patio

He drove off but was later brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds, charges say.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment authorities say a man drove his SUV into a group outside a restaurant, breaking a woman's legs and crashing into the patio.

Jaqwan House, 24, was charged Monday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident at St. Paul Tap the prior evening. Police arrived to the restaurant around 8:45 p.m., after reports of a woman struck by a vehicle and a shooting.

When they got there, they found the 21-year-old victim "in agony on the ground," according to the charges. She identified House, saying she "looked him right in the eye" as he drove a Mercedes-Benz SUV toward her, the charges state. She was taken to Regions Hospital with two broken tibias.

Surveillance video from two sources captured the crash, with one showing the victim ended up on the SUV's hood, according to the charges. As the Mercedes-Benz drove off, two colleagues of the injured woman took out guns and fired at the SUV.

House was dropped off at Regions Hospital a bit later with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder, the criminal complaint says. House was arrested Monday, and declined to give a statement to investigators after being taken into custody.

Here's what prosecutors allege happened Sunday evening:

Through witness accounts, investigators learned there had been a verbal argument among people on the patio prior to the crash. The group then left the patio and was in the parking lot, when the Mercedes-Benz SUV drove up and hit the victim, with witnesses reporting hearing a crash and seeing gunshots. Surveillance video shows the SUV pull out of a parking space, drive through the lot, then head toward people standing by the patio area. Several people flee, and after the crash the SUV backs up, hits another vehicle, then drives off. Video captured by an Uber driver provides another angle: The victim and two men are walking toward the Uber when a black Mercedes-Benz drives into them, with the victim ending up on the SUV's hood. The man she was with pull out guns and shoot at the SUV. Investigators spoke to the man who drove House to the hospital. He said he'd picked up House, an alleged gang member, near 1245 Arkwright Street, about 5 miles northeast of St. Paul Tap. House's residence is in the area, and authorities found a black Mercedes-Benz at the home. The vehicle had damage to its front end, and investigators observed handprints and smears on its hood. Two windows were shattered, and there were bullet holes on the driver's side and passenger side, as well as a bullet fragment on the driver's seat.

House made his first court appearance Tuesday and has an omnibus hearing Oct. 11 — the day before he's supposed to be sentenced in connection with another case, in which authorities said he was pulled over while wearing a bulletproof vest and in possession of a pistol without a permit. He pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor in that case, with prosecutors dismissing the felony charge against him.

The complaint says that House is an alleged member of the Ham Crazy gang.