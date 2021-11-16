Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Charges: Suspect beat pregnant woman with brass knuckles, burned RV to hide body
Updated:
Original:

Charges: Suspect beat pregnant woman with brass knuckles, burned RV to hide body

The victim was 7 months pregnant and had been reported missing a few days prior.
Author:

Google

The victim was 7 months pregnant and had been reported missing a few days prior.

The discovery of a pregnant woman dead in a burning RV has led to murder charges against two people. 

Shannon M. Benson, 42, and Jade M. Rissell, 27, were both charged in Hennepin County District Court Tuesday with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say the two were involved in luring the victim, who was seven months pregnant, to their trailer. She was then beat with brass knuckles until she'd lost consciousness, the charges say.

Benson and Rissell left the victim there for a few days, at which point the trailer was moved to the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue, five blocks east of Bde Maka Ska, and set ablaze, according to the criminal complaints. 

Minneapolis police and fire responded to the blaze around 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to MPD. The RV was "fully engulfed," police said. After getting control of the fire they found the "severely burned" body of the victim inside, partially sitting against a cabinet. The charges say the fire inspector detected "combustible gas" at the scene.

Authorities have not publicly released the victim's name. The unborn child did not survive.

Minneapolis police arrested Benson and Rissell Monday. Both were booked into Hennepin County Jail around 11:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree murder the following day. 

Benson, of Minneapolis, and Rissell, of Elk River, will both make their first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

What the charges say

According to the complaints filed against Benson and Rissell:

Investigators began to piece together what happened through a couple of key witnesses, as well as responses to a news release asking for help identifying the victim.

One witness told police they'd seen a woman driving a black Tahoe with a trailer attached. and that the woman bummed a cigarette off of the witness. Shortly after, the witness saw the trailer on fire. Police also spoke with the person who sold the trailer on Sept. 11, 2021.

Both those witnesses were shown photos of Benson and Rissell, and both confirmed their identities. 

Investigators also spoke with people close to the victim. She'd been reported missing from Anoka sometime between Oct. 29-31, and her boyfriend attempted to track her via an app. On Oct. 31, it led him to the area of 4th Avenue South and East 25th Street in Minneapolis, where he took a photo of the RV that nine days later would be burned, as well as a black Tahoe and a smaller RV.

Police went to that area and located the Tahoe and smaller RV, then arrested Benson and Rissell. 

Rissell told investigators she lured the victim to a trailer she and Benson owned, and that while inside, she assaulted her with brass knuckles. The victim fell unconscious. Benson knew about all this, Rissell said, and they opted to not call 911, instead leaving the victim in the trailer "for a few days."

Rissell then brought the trailer to 35th and Hennepin to burn it.

Investigators let Benson and Rissell sit in a room together while being recorded. While there, Rissell said police had "too much information," adding: "I told them it was me." They both cried, and when Rissell said she was going to jail for murder, Benson replied, "Me too."

The charges do not reveal a motive for the killing.

Next Up

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The victim was 7 months pregnant, and authorities found her dead in the RV.

covid-19, coronavirus, ICU
MN Coronavirus

Positivity rate reaches high-risk threshold in MN; hospital cases surge

Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the situation in Minnesota is alarming.

Byron Buxton
MN Vikings

Report: Twins debating whether to extend or trade Byron Buxton

Could the Twins wind up dealing their star outfielder this winter?

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN will expand COVID booster eligibility to all over 18s, even if feds don't

"It is not even close to over," Minnesota's health commissioner said of the pandemic.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

After posting bail, fatal hit-and-run suspect found possibly impaired behind the wheel

They say the 31-year-old was found slumped over in a car, showing signs of intoxication.

flickr - northfielder - minnesota sign - crop
Minnesota Life

The center of Minnesota is ... Rogers? Here's what that means

The population midpoint continues to move closer to the Twin Cities.

2048px-Philosophie-grèce_Aristotle
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Gain a diversification mindset

Learn Tim Clarkson's stock market keys to success

Karson Janssen
MN News

Tributes to U of M student who died at fraternity house in St. Paul

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but it's an open death investigation at least until an autopsy is completed.

Highland Park Senior High
MN News

Students walk out over 'sexual assault culture,' teacher's alleged conduct

Hundreds of students took part in the walkout.

Hendrickson - Go Fund Me - crop
MN News

MN hunter has leg amputated after rifle went off unexpectedly

The Dassel man suffered severe damage and faces a lengthy road to recovery.

Mark Vande Hei
MN News

MN astronaut forced to shelter on space station after Russia blows up satellite

The crew was forced to shelter as the ISS passed through a debris field caused by Russia blowing up a satellite.

Related

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

unsplash - weights weight room
MN News

Charges: Teacher screamed at student in weight room, pulled her up by ankles

The student was "cowering" during the incident and "visibly shaken," authorities say.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

otis-givens-sideside
MN News

Charges: Suspect told witness, 'I can’t believe that I shot that girl'

The 24-year-old victim was found dead in a parking garage.

Sheldon Thompson
MN News

Minnesota man charged with killing pregnant woman and her son

The woman was 13 weeks pregnant, according to a medical examiner's report.

MN News

Man convicted of hiding girlfriend's body now charged with her murder

The body of Adelle Jensen has never been found.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Authorities seek help identifying pregnant woman found dead in Minneapolis

She was found dead Nov. 8 about five blocks east of Bde Maka Ska.