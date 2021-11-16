Charges: Suspect burned RV to hide body of missing pregnant woman

The discovery of a pregnant woman dead in a burning RV has led to murder charges against two people.

Shannon M. Benson, 42, and Jade M. Rissell, 27, were both charged in Hennepin County District Court Tuesday with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say the two were involved in luring the victim, who was seven months pregnant, to their trailer. She was then beat with brass knuckles until she'd lost consciousness, the charges say.

Benson and Rissell left the victim there for a few days, at which point the trailer was moved to the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue, five blocks east of Bde Maka Ska, and set ablaze, according to the criminal complaints.

Minneapolis police and fire responded to the blaze around 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to MPD. The RV was "fully engulfed," police said. After getting control of the fire they found the "severely burned" body of the victim inside, partially sitting against a cabinet. The charges say the fire inspector detected "combustible gas" at the scene.

Authorities have not publicly released the victim's name. The unborn child did not survive.

Minneapolis police arrested Benson and Rissell Monday. Both were booked into Hennepin County Jail around 11:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree murder the following day.

Benson, of Minneapolis, and Rissell, of Elk River, will both make their first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

What the charges say

According to the complaints filed against Benson and Rissell: