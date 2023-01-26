Skip to main content
Charges: Suspect said 'family problems' led to Uptown Target burglary, arson

Charges: Suspect said 'family problems' led to Uptown Target burglary, arson

Surveillance footage captured the incident.

Google Maps

Surveillance footage captured the incident.

A Burnsville man accused of burglarizing the Uptown Target store this week and starting a small fire allegedly told police frustration over "family problems" led to the incident, according to new criminal charges. 

Derrick P. Hansen, 43, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of 1st-degree arson and one count of 3rd-degree burglary in connection with the early Monday morning incident. 

Police and fire crews responded to the Target Express at 1300 W. Lake St. at around 3:50 a.m. 

Criminal charges allege Hansen used a trash can lid to break the glass doors to the building. He's accused of entering and exiting the store several times before starting a small fire using garbage cans. 

Surveillance footage allegedly captured Hansen gathering and throwing items into the fire while the flames grew taller. 

Hansen agreed to talk with investigators and admitted to the break-in and arson, according to charges. 

"[Hansen] stated he was having family problems and was trying to let his frustration out," the complaint states. 

Next Up

UptownTargetGoogle
MN News

Charges: Suspect said 'family problems' led to Uptown Target burglary, arson

Surveillance footage captured the incident.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Six-year-old run over by school bus, whose driver initially left scene

Police were later able to locate the driver.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University faculty urge President Fayneese Miller to resign

Fayneese Miller has served as president since 2015.

Police tape
MN News

Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Unit Kitchen with Historic Details
MN Property

Gallery: Historic former jail in Duluth transformed into apartment units

Would you live in a former jailhouse?

image
MN News

Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight.

CrashMNHighway
MN News

Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car

The person was seen on MnDOT cameras tending to their vehicle prior to the crash.

Plow 2 (1)
MN News

Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night

EMS vehicles, firetrucks and buses have struggled to drive on city streets due to snow.

image
MN News

Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

snow, plow
MN Weird

Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

Voting is open until Feb. 3.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 10.04.12 AM
MN News

Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit

The suspects are seen on MnDOT cameras attempting to flee law enforcement.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

There are first time nominations for Shawn McKenzie and Ann Ahmed.

Related

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man kidnapped woman at gunpoint, forced her to withdraw $1,500

The 56-year-old suspect is accused of forcing the woman to the Seward neighborhood in Minneapolis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

flickr-minneapolis-night-downtown-mitchell-hirsch
MN News

12 charged with racketeering over downtown cellphone theft crime ring

Prosecutors allege one of the suspects is nicknamed "the iPhone man."

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing police

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman after she got into his vehicle in downtown Minneapolis

Plymouth suspects
MN News

Charges: Planned robbery led to homicide of 17-year-old in Plymouth

Charges have been filed against one suspect in connection with the murder of the Rogers High School student last week.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

New court documents detail the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 11.07.18 AM
MN News

Nationwide warrant issued for Bloomington man accused of two sexual assaults

Nicholas Maurice Brown is faces charges for two separate incidents.

police lights
MN News

Three suspects arrested after 89 west metro property damage reports

The suspects were arrested during the execution of a search warrant in Minnetonka on Monday.