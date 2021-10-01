Charges: Suspect stabbed stranger hours after murdering woman with same knife

Susan B. Anthony Davis. Ramsey County

Authorities say a Minneapolis woman stabbed a person to death in their St. Paul condo, then hours later used the same knife in an unprovoked attack on a stranger at Concordia University.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details

Susan B. Anthony Davis, 36, was charged in Ramsey County Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing in late August. The victim, 55-year-old Angela Huntington, was found dead in her Summit Hill condo the morning of Aug. 30.

Police said at the time her death was suspicious, but did not reveal why. According to the charges filed against Davis this week, Huntington's body was found by her twin sister, who'd gone to check on her. Officers at the scene noted blood leading to the the entrance, blood splatter on the walls and lower door as well as in the entry way, and a "pool" of both wet and dried blood, according to the complaint. A bloody footprint was also found outside the door.

The medical examiner said Huntington had stab wounds to the neck and chest, which hit an artery and her right lung.

Investigators caught a break when, on Sept. 4, they put out a department-wide alert looking to identify people Huntington had been seen with at a bar the night of Aug. 29. The charges say a lieutenant reached out and said two of the individuals caught on camera at the bar — Davis and her father — had been involved in a random stabbing at Concordia University around 2 p.m. on Aug. 30, just hours after Huntington's body was discovered.

In that incident, Davis stabbed a bystander in the neck without provocation, according to separate criminal charges filed against her. (She told investigators she had tripped, a story her father corroborated, but surveillance video shows otherwise, the complaint says.) The 25-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the blade broke off, and authorities were able to run DNA tests on it.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension returned those test results on Sept. 21. They found Huntington's DNA on the base of the blade, and DNA from the Concordia stabbing victim on the blade's tip, according to the charges. (DNA from other individuals was also found on the weapon.)

On Sept. 28, police arrested Davis and her father in Minneapolis. According to the charges, she acknowledged being at the bar with Huntington, her father and an unidentified man, but initially said that male was the last person with Huntington. Then Davis said she'd done meth and drank, before telling investigators Huntington had a "death wish" and was repeatedly asking for a joint, which caused Davis to "lose it" and black out, the complaint alleges.

Her father denied having anything to do with the stabbing.

Davis is scheduled to be in court Oct. 26 for an omnibus hearing in the murder case, as well as in connection with the Concordia stabbing. She is charged with second-degree assault in the latter. Davis also faces charges related to a July 3 incident, in which prosecutors say she pointed a gun at two people who were in a park with their children.