Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store

The store's asset protection manager reported the theft.

Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. 

Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. 

According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager contacted the Wright County Sheriff's Office this month to report that Kolb had stolen $22,329 from the store in just over two weeks beginning in late October. 

In an interview with investigators, Kolb allegedly admitted to pocketing money from the cash registers rather than placing it in a designated drop location during store closings. 

Charges state Kolb told investigators she'd been going through medical issues and had not spent any of the money, but had been saving it in a shoebox at her home alongside money she'd put aside for her son's college tuition. 

Detectives later recovered a "large amount" of cash in a shoe box while searching Kolb's home. 

Kolb is set to make her initial appearance in court on Jan. 23. 

