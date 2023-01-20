Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students

A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges.

Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, police began investigating this month after receiving a report from a Supervising Priest with the New Ulm Diocese.

Investigators spoke to a 17-year-old student at Cathedral High School who told police he was with another underage student and an adult student when the trio picked up Waibel and visited a sandbar along the river back in November.

While there, Waibel allegedly smoked a blunt and offered it to the students.

The students also smoked marijuana from a bong at Waibel's house on multiple occasions when the group would hang out, the complaint alleges. Waibel always provided the marijuana free-of-charge.

Authorities searched Waibel's home and recovered raw marijuana, marijuana wax, THC wax, a marijuana grinder and a bong, charges state. Waibel was later arrested outside his home.