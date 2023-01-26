Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site

A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month.

Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.

According to the criminal complaint, Tilbury allegedly shot the victim during a physical fight and fled on foot.

Footprints in the snow led officers to a garage, where Tilbury was found hiding in the trunk of the homeowner's vehicle.

Officers used a robot to open the garage door and searched the garage with a drone and a K-9 before Tilbury surrendered, charges state. Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the rafters.

As of Jan. 19, the victim had still been unable to speak with investigators due to his condition.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and neck and required resuscitation, according to charges.

Tilbury, the victim and three others had allegedly been in the car together in the moments before the fight, although court documents don't specify their relationship.

"This level of violence in our community is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said in a statement. "I want the public to know this was not a random act of violence but rather a targeted act aimed at a specific individual."

Tilbury made his initial court appearance last week. His was set at $450,000 with conditions or $750,000 without conditions.

He's next appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

"This is an ongoing investigation not allowing me to say too much but the people you associate with and the activity you engage in impact your level of safety," Lutes continued.