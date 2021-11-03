Charges: Traveler had meth, guns and ammo in luggage at MSP Airport

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Charges: Traveler tried to sneak meth, guns and ammo into checked luggage at MSP Airport
Charges: Traveler tried to sneak meth, guns and ammo into checked luggage at MSP Airport

The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.
The man was traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix and had checked two suitcases.

TSA officials screening the checked luggage of a 20-year-old traveler at MSP Airport made a troubling discovery, according to federal charges: Methamphetamine, pistols, a "ghost" AR-15 style rifle and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Federal prosecutors charged Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno Monday with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms while illegally present in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota

According to the charges, Aguilar-Moreno tried to board a Delta Air Lines flight from MSP Airport to Phoenix on Oct. 29, and checked two suitcases for the trip. Transportation Security Administration screening of his luggage, according to the charges, uncovered:

  • 1 kilogram of methamphetamine; 
  • A FN, Model 509 9x19 pistol 
  • A Rock Island Armory, 1911 A1-FS pistol 
  • An AR-15 type firearm with no serial number (referred to as a "ghost gun") 
  • 241 rounds of .223 ammunition, 39 of which were armor-piercing rounds

Investigators also learned Aguilar-Moreno was in the United States illegally, and when he was arrested had two Mexican passports, one of which was expired. 

The charges say Aguilar-Moreno admitted to being in possession of the drugs, guns and ammo found in his luggage, and admitted to being in the country illegally. He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, 

