Charges: Semi-truck driver left the scene after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

Skip to main content
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

The crash killed 52-year-old Mark Hagan.

Pixabay

The crash killed 52-year-old Mark Hagan.

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. 

Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska

Hagan was a husband and father-of-four, according to his obituary. 

Witness statements in the criminal complaint allege Pike ran a red light before the crash at Engler Boulevard and Clove Ridge Drive. 

After the collision, one witness followed Pike — who allegedly did not stop at the crash scene — and took pictures of his truck, which were later sent to law enforcement. Officers learned "Pike Transportation" had been written on the side of the truck and identified the driver as Pike. 

While speaking with investigators later that morning, Pike said he'd been transporting gravel from a gravel pit in Eden Prairie to a construction site in Waconia. 

Pike denied running a red light and said he'd felt his trailer move as he passed through the intersection, but thought it was a gust of wind. 

Pike allegedly told investigators he looked in his side mirrors and did not see anything, so he continued on to Waconia. 

After Pike's truck was impounded, law enforcement discovered pieces of Hagen's motorcycle embedded into the side of the semi-trailer and noticed the trailer had been dented. 

Upon further inspection, investigators found an array of serious violations that would render the vehicle "out of service", including no air in the airbags. 

The semi-truck and trailer were estimated to be more than 2,000 pounds overweight, with a gross weight of 82,060 pounds, the day of the crash. 

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Driver shot twice in the butt in Twin Cities road rage incident

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Regions Hospital by a relative.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo

The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Uptown Chipotle
MN News

Chipotle in Uptown evacuated because of grease fire

The health department was notified about the fire.

315893539_610591620860971_8617546039426173897_n
MN Sports

The 2022 Minnesota Prep Bowl championship games are set

The championship games will be played Dec. 2-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Lyle MN
MN News

Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers

The youngest of the teens is a 14-year-old boy, who could be charged.

Stella's Fish Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Uptown staple Stella's Fish Cafe is shutting its doors for good

After 17 years, Stella's Fish Cafe will close on Nov. 26.

motorcycle
MN News

Charges: Semi-truck driver left the scene after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

The crash killed 52-year-old Mark Hagan.

Screen Shot 2022-11-19 at 8.48.31 AM
MN News

Tiny kitten survives ride on underside of Metro Transit bus

The bus driver was alerted by the kitten's meows.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 8
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard's preview of winter 2022-23 in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks ahead to what could happen this winter in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-11-19 at 7.06.07 AM
MN News

Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead

The victims drove to where they were found in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022 raises $34 million for Minnesota nonprofits and schools

The event has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars since 2009.

Beware deer.
MN News

Garbage truck driver seriously injured after rollover crash involving deer

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

MN News

Minivan turning off Highway 65 fatally strikes motorcyclist

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died in the crash.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

The crash remains under investigation.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after high-speed crash in Maple Grove

The 28-year-old was traveling at high speeds prior to the crash.

image
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62

The crash shut down the highway during morning rush hour Wednesday.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after he hit deer, was struck by trailer and semi-truck

The crash happened early Tuesday morning in Mille Lacs County.