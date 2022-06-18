Charges: Superintendent harassed with cardboard penis deliveries

The superintendent of the Saint Anthony-New Brighton School District was harassed with multiple packages of cardboard penises sent to her at school, according to charges filed recently in Hennepin County District Court.

The lewd deliveries were addressed to Superintendent Renee Corneille at Saint Anthony Village High School. The first package, containing a "large cardboard penis," arrived Feb. 8. Then on March 2 she received a second package, this time "a bagful of small cardboard penises," according to the charges.

The second delivery included a vulgar message to Corneille, who then reported it to police out of concern for students and staff.

The packages were sent anonymously through Oregon-based Ship a Dick, which lived up to its word by refusing to tell investigators who ordered the delivery. The company website says "we have NEVER and will NEVER give out any order info."

But an investigator was able to find out who made the order through a third-party distributor, which turned up 30-year-old Alicia Ann Little, of Minneapolis. She has since been formally charged with gross misdemeanor harassment.

Little admitted to sending the packages to Corneille because she was "mad" at her "for the way she treats her employees," the criminal complaint says, while noting that Little "did not mean to cause the alarm and the fear" that she did.

Why did Little target the superintendent with cardboard penises? She told the investigator that she was friends with a school employee who was fired in 2020 amid an investigation, and then later reinstated to his position.

The charges against Little were filed May 19 in Hennepin County. On Friday, Corneille sent the following statement to Bring Me The News.

“As superintendent, my role is to ensure that our students are surrounded by the best teachers and staff who show love, care and respect to every child. While doing my job, I was criminally sexually harassed by an individual who disagreed with the actions our district is taking to make sure our classrooms are safe, secure and free of individuals who demonstrate an inability to respectfully interact with our students. I have been personally victimized, and yet, I stand firm in my commitment to ensure safe and caring learning environments for each of our students so that they have the capacity to thrive in our world.”