Charges: Man fleeing police got stuck in bush, cop had to rescue him

December 29, 2021
Charges: Wisconsin man fleeing police got stuck in bush, cop had to rescue him
The man had cocaine in his pocket, charges said.
Eau Claire Police Department, Facebook

A Wisconsin man who had recently been released from jail in Minnesota was arrested after he got stuck in a bush with a baggie of cocaine in his pocket on Christmas morning. 

David Lunde, 25, of Prescott, Wisconsin, was charged Monday, Dec. 27, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the Dec. 25 incident

Eau Claire, Wisconsin, police attempted a traffic stop and subsequently chased a driver. Eventually, the driver and Lunde, who was the passenger, ran from the vehicle, charges said. 

Lunde tried to run through a yard when he got stuck in a bush and the police officer who was chasing him had to help free him, the complaint says. 

When he was being booked into jail, Lunde said he had recently been released from jail in Minnesota, charges state. 

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer was on routine patrol at 1:15 a.m. when he saw a vehicle make an improper turn near Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road. The officer said the vehicle had a cracked tail lamp and the bumper was being held on by a bungee cord. 

The officer initiated a traffic stop and shined a spotlight on the rear area of the vehicle. He saw a passenger "aggressively attempting to conceal items under his seat" as it began to flee. 

Eventually, in the area of Ohm and Agnes Street, another officer that had arrived to aid in the pursuit saw the two men in the car flee from the vehicle and run from the vehicle. 

One of the officers caught up to one of the men, the passenger in the vehicle, and yelled from his squad vehicle to stop running. The man continued and when he attempted to cut through a yard he "jumped into a bush and got stuck."

"The male was unable to get out of the bush on his own," charges said. So the officer got out of his squad, ensured the suspect didn't have weapons on him and "grabbed [the suspect's] arms and pulled him out of [the] bush" and arrested him. 

While searching the suspect, the officer found a plastic bag in his pocket with a "considerable amount of white powder," totaling 24.77 grams of cocaine, the complaint said.

Police did not locate the driver of the vehicle but believe to know who the man is. Inside the vehicle, police found an 8-inch knife. 

Lunde was taken to the hospital and was released just before 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 and then was taken to jail. 

In the pre-booking area of the jail, Lunde said he'd just been released from jail in Washington County, Minnesota. He had been arrested there for drug and DWI charges, charges said. 

Lunde was previously convicted in Wisconsin of felony possession of methamphetamine on April 2, 2018. 

