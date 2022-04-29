Skip to main content
Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

A 23-year-old Blaine man is facing arson charges for allegedly setting a house on fire Wednesday. 

Michael Joseph Bourgeois is charged in Anoka County District Court with two counts of felony first-degree arson in connection with the fire. 

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to Blaine Police. 

Charges filed Friday allege Bourgeois intentionally set fire to a home in the 10700 block of Lincoln Street NE just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. 

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police they were standing outside when they saw a male suspect walking suspiciously around the house. 

The witnesses described watching Bourgeois throw something through a basement window, charges state. Bourgeois then allegedly "placed a large jug filled with an unknown liquid on the windowsill and lit it on fire." 

Officers arrived on-scene and arrested Bourgeois. Investigators also recovered a large lighter from the backyard. 

