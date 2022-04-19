Skip to main content
Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee



The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.



A 29-year-old Woodbury man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a knife-like wizard wand at a Bloomington hotel employee and calling him racial slurs. 

Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, accused of trespassing and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault, entered the Hyatt Place hotel shortly after midnight on April 15, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court this week. 

An employee immediately recognized Thomas because he'd previously been banned from entering the building, charges state. When asked to leave, Thomas argued with the employee and called him racial slurs.

After being escorted outside, Thomas allegedly pulled out his "wizard wand", which the employee believed to be a long knife. 

The employee, who has a conceal and carry permit, pulled out his handgun and pointed it at Thomas, according to charges. Thomas then turned around, kicked over a garbage can and began walking away. 

The employee followed Thomas and called 911. Again, Thomas turned around and pointed the long, sharp object at the employee. 

"The victim defended himself by kicking the defendant a couple of times and the defendant fled southbound," charges state. 

A witness on-scene told officers the employee had politely asked Thomas to leave the property and Thomas responded with racial slurs before stepping toward the victim with a "metal-looking knife or switchblade in his hand." 

The witness also said Thomas seemed "unfazed" by having a gun pointed at him. 

When police located Thomas, he denied having any weapons but admitted to having a "wand," according to charges. Police were familiar with Thomas from previous calls and knew he was referencing a stick that had been fashioned to look like a wizard's wand. 

A Bloomington detective later inspected the "wizard wand" and noted it to measure approximately 16-inches long with a "hard, pointed metal part at the end" creating a "knife-like appearance," charges state. 

Early Tuesday morning, Thomas received a new citation for trespassing at a different address in Bloomington, court records show. 

