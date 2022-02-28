Skip to main content
Charges: Woman, 20, assaulted mom, burned down their Lake Minnetonka mansion

Charges: Woman, 20, assaulted mom, burned down their Lake Minnetonka mansion

Charges say she used gasoline and a candle to burn down the multi-million dollar home.

Google Streetview

Charges say she used gasoline and a candle to burn down the multi-million dollar home.

A woman is accused of using gasoline and a candle to set her family's Lake Minnetonka mansion on fire in December.

Sophia Christine Schultz, 20, of Minnetonka Beach, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree arson and misdemeanor domestic assault in connection to the Dec. 27, 2021, fire that destroyed her family's multi-million dollar home.

Police responded to a mental health call at the home at 2933 Westwood Road in Minnetonka Beach at 11:40 p.m. that night, and arrived to find the second floor was engulfed in flames. 

According to the criminal complaint, Schultz's mom, identified in court documents as the victim, called 911 to report her daughter was "going crazy" and their house was on fire. 

When police arrived, Schultz and her mom were outside. The victim told police Schultz set the house on fire, charges said. 

Schultz "appeared emotionless" and told first responders "she heard a demon speak to her," the complaint said. She had burns on her hands and arms. 

The mom told police Schultz had "significant mental health issues," charges said.

Schultz's mom said she had fallen asleep in her bed after watching a movie with her daughter and she woke up smelling gasoline. She went downstairs and saw Schultz standing in the dark. Shultz said she was having trouble sleeping and when the mom asked Shultz what she was doing, Schultz "went out of control, hitting [the] victim and pulling her hair," the complaint alleges.

Schultz's mom broke away and grabbed a plastic jug of gasoline, and then dumped it down the sink, which she later realized was probably a bad idea. 

Schultz then came toward her holding a lit candle, charges state. The mom ran upstairs screaming and Schultz followed. The mom hid in a bathroom and when she left, Schultz came toward her holding a flowerpot and assaulted her again. She also tried to choke her. At this point, the house was on fire. 

Schultz was still holding the candle and things were on fire behind her. The victim ran to a balcony and called 911 before climbing over the balcony, the complaint said. As she was hanging there, Schultz went underneath her, pulled her down by her legs, and started hitting her again. 

Schultz was taken to a hospital for treatment. In a statement to police, she admitted fighting with her mom and she was paranoid, thinking there was a demon in her head, charges said. Schultz admitted to burning down the house with a candle and gasoline that she got from the garage. 

She said she poured gasoline on the floor of the kitchen while her mom was asleep, charges said. She then lit the fire toward the end of her fight with her mom. 

Schultz said she was trying to burn down the house but didn't know why, adding it seemed like a terrible thing to do. She said "things about it feeling like the world was ending, having to do something to hurry up, and getting the demon out," charges said. 

The origin of the fire appeared to be in the northeast corner of the second floor of the home. The investigator also detected gasoline in and around the kitchen sink. 

Schultz was charged via summons and is not currently in custody, charges said. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on March 17, court records show.

According to a 2016 Artful Living sponsored story on the property, the home was a 6,320-square-foot Jyland-built home filled with "charm and character that can be found in European estates."

The home was built in 1999 and last sold for $3.2 million in 2007, Hennepin County tax records show. The property was assessed in January 2020 with an estimated market value of $3.373 million, with a land market value of $1.232 million.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and need help, call or text 274747. Additional crisis resources can be found here

