Charges: Woman chased St. Paul man down with SUV, killing him

A Minneapolis woman is accused of killing a St. Paul man with an SUV after he allegedly tried to steal her belongings.

Landis Rachel Hill, 31, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the Oct. 5 death of Al Rakip J. Zaidi, 21, of St. Paul.

A semi-truck driver found Zaidi's body on the side of the road in the area of 10th Street and Broadway Street in St. Paul around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill and her boyfriend were sleeping in the backseat of the SUV they lived in, which was parked near Eighth and Olive streets in St. Paul. They told police a man, later identified as Zaidi, opened their driver's side door, stole a cell phone and cash, and then ran away.

They chased after Zaidi in their vehicle. When they saw him, Hill's boyfriend got out of the SUV with a baseball bat to chase him on foot. Meanwhile, Hill was chasing him with the SUV.

That's when Hill told police she hit Zaidi with the "center part" of the SUV while going about 40-50 mph, charges said. She told police Zaidi's leg was twitching when they left him, driving away in the SUV.

They went to the police department to report the incident at about 3 a.m. But officers checked the area where they said they hit Zaidi and didn't find anything, charges said. Zaidi's body was later discovered by the truck driver.

Hill told investigators she was tired of people taking her stuff, noting they'd been robbed in the past, the complaint said.

Zaidi died of craniocerebral injuries due to closed head trauma due to a motor vehicle-pedestrian impact, the medical examiner ruled.