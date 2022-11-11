Charges: Woman shot dead after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

Skip to main content
Charges: Woman killed after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

Charges: Woman killed after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

The suspect and victim had a child together, according to the complaint.

Zaria Mckeever GoFundMe

The suspect and victim had a child together, according to the complaint.

A Brooklyn Park man faces murder charges after he allegedly told two teenagers to "beat up" his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, but they instead shot and killed her.

Erick Dewaun Haynes, 22, allegedly bought and provided a gun to the boys — a 16- and 17-year-old — whom he told to go to 23-year-old Zaria McKeever's Brooklyn Park apartment with the intention of assaulting her new boyfriend, though police believe he wanted them to kill him.

Instead, McKeever died after being shot multiple times.

Her boyfriend was able to escape through a second-story apartment window and call 911. He was in the bathroom at the time the two teen forced their way into the apartment.

McKeever's murder was allegedly executed "out of pure jealousy and hate because she found real happiness and was bettering her life for her daughter," according to a GoFundMe.

"Everyone that knew Zaria knew she had a heart of gold. She was intelligent, beautiful, kind-hearted, and always had a smile lighting up every room she stepped in," the GoFundMe post reads. 

What the charges say

Haynes and McKeevers had a one-year-old child together and McKeevers was "having problems" with her ex, with her new boyfriend telling police Haynes had been harassing her for several weeks.

Police went to the apartment complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North in Brooklyn Park at about 2:34 a.m. on a report of a possible burglary. That's where they found McKeever, who suffered a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen that would prove fatal.

Police also found multiple bullet holes scattered around the apartment, with a damaged door frame and deadbolt that suggested there was a forced entry. 

Her boyfriend told police two people kicked in the door, describing them as "black males with black hoodies." He was aware of the issues McKeever was recently having with her ex-boyfriend.

According to the complaint, Haynes is accused of "threatening and harassing" McKeever through "phone, text and in person" for weeks prior to the fatal shooting. McKeever was allegedly followed in her car by Haynes the day before the incident.

Security camera footage confirmed the boyfriend's story, showing Haynes' vehicle several times at the apartment prior to the shooting. The two youths described by McKeever's boyfriend are also seen running from the complex after the shots were fired.

A gun was recovered in the wheel well of a car outside the apartment. Discharged cartridges found matched the firearm, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Haynes said he was mad over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend. He admitted that his involvement with the the two teenage suspects, giving them a gun and telling them to "beat up" his ex's new boyfriend. 

Haynes stated that he and the two teenagers knocked on the door together but no one answered. He then went to sit in the car while the other two broke into the apartment.

Both teenagers admitted Haynes' involvement in the incident. One of the boys was injured during the confrontation and Haynes helped him get medical treatment for it following the shooting.

A fundraiser has raised over $1,200 of its $10,000 goal for McKeever's funeral expenses.

Haynes is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, with and without intent, in the case. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said juvenile petitions for murder were submitted for the two teenagers, with prosecutors intending to file a motion to have their cases certified as adults.

Next Up

MurderVictimBrooklynPark
MN News

Charges: Woman shot dead after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

The suspect and victim had a child together, according to the complaint.

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 8.06.01 AM
MN News

50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

A resident and dog were evacuated prior to crews arriving.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 7.43.21 PM
MN Weather

On anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, a stormy day on Lake Superior

Gale warnings were in place on the lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 4.02.32 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20

The ABC special airs Friday.

u.s. flag
MN Lifestyle

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

The state's official Veteran's Day event will take place in Inver Grove Heights.

VenturaWalzPhoto
MN News

Jesse Ventura claims Walz told him to get ready for marijuana legalization

Ventura said the governor also invited him to a future signing of the bill.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 2.55.30 PM
MN Weird

Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

The MPR raccoon, the Lowertown beaver and, now, the Grand Avenue pig.

image
MN News

Construction on I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete

The three-year projected expanded lanes of traffic on the highway.

0
MN Shopping

Mall of America reveals 2022 Black Friday plans

Get ready, shoppers.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 3.01.54 PM
MN Weather

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

St. Cloud wrestler sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault of student-athlete

The victim suffered multiple facial fractures in the incident.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Parents charged in 1-year-old boy's heroin death in Little Canada

In a separate incident, Ramsey County Child Protective Services had investigated whether or not the baby had encountered heroin back in July.

Related

MatthewClossonMugSLCJ
MN News

Charges: Duluth teen tried to kill witness to brick attack

The 19-year-old faces over 20 years in prison if convicted.

Payton Lee Wood
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man fatally shot wrong man after another pulled knife

Payton Lee Wood, 22, said he was trying to shoot a man who had a knife but shot someone else.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 11.47.44 AM
MN News

Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.

SwearegeneMugDouglasCoJail
MN News

Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Wisconsin

The man has been wanted by police since the shooting happened in April.

wallace family St. Paul
MN News

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of woman, her 2 kids in St. Paul

The mom and her two kids were killed Jan. 30 in their St. Paul home.

JohnQuitterMugPineCoJail
MN News

Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.