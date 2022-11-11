Charges: Woman shot dead after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

A Brooklyn Park man faces murder charges after he allegedly told two teenagers to "beat up" his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, but they instead shot and killed her.

Erick Dewaun Haynes, 22, allegedly bought and provided a gun to the boys — a 16- and 17-year-old — whom he told to go to 23-year-old Zaria McKeever's Brooklyn Park apartment with the intention of assaulting her new boyfriend, though police believe he wanted them to kill him.

Instead, McKeever died after being shot multiple times.

Her boyfriend was able to escape through a second-story apartment window and call 911. He was in the bathroom at the time the two teen forced their way into the apartment.

McKeever's murder was allegedly executed "out of pure jealousy and hate because she found real happiness and was bettering her life for her daughter," according to a GoFundMe.

"Everyone that knew Zaria knew she had a heart of gold. She was intelligent, beautiful, kind-hearted, and always had a smile lighting up every room she stepped in," the GoFundMe post reads.

What the charges say

Haynes and McKeevers had a one-year-old child together and McKeevers was "having problems" with her ex, with her new boyfriend telling police Haynes had been harassing her for several weeks.

Police went to the apartment complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North in Brooklyn Park at about 2:34 a.m. on a report of a possible burglary. That's where they found McKeever, who suffered a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen that would prove fatal.

Police also found multiple bullet holes scattered around the apartment, with a damaged door frame and deadbolt that suggested there was a forced entry.

Her boyfriend told police two people kicked in the door, describing them as "black males with black hoodies." He was aware of the issues McKeever was recently having with her ex-boyfriend.

According to the complaint, Haynes is accused of "threatening and harassing" McKeever through "phone, text and in person" for weeks prior to the fatal shooting. McKeever was allegedly followed in her car by Haynes the day before the incident.

Security camera footage confirmed the boyfriend's story, showing Haynes' vehicle several times at the apartment prior to the shooting. The two youths described by McKeever's boyfriend are also seen running from the complex after the shots were fired.

A gun was recovered in the wheel well of a car outside the apartment. Discharged cartridges found matched the firearm, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Haynes said he was mad over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend. He admitted that his involvement with the the two teenage suspects, giving them a gun and telling them to "beat up" his ex's new boyfriend.

Haynes stated that he and the two teenagers knocked on the door together but no one answered. He then went to sit in the car while the other two broke into the apartment.

Both teenagers admitted Haynes' involvement in the incident. One of the boys was injured during the confrontation and Haynes helped him get medical treatment for it following the shooting.

A fundraiser has raised over $1,200 of its $10,000 goal for McKeever's funeral expenses.

Haynes is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, with and without intent, in the case. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said juvenile petitions for murder were submitted for the two teenagers, with prosecutors intending to file a motion to have their cases certified as adults.