Skip to main content
Charges: Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Charges: Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Michelle McGill suffered ten gunshot wounds.

Michelle McGill suffered ten gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a shootout that left his mother dead outside of their Apple Valley home on Sunday. 

Billy Joe Pryor Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. 

Pryor's mother, 49-year-old Michelle McGill, was killed by the gunfire outside her home in the 900 block of Oriole Drive on Sunday. 

McGill's ex-boyfriend, Willie John Selmon II, was injured in the shootout. 

According to charges filed Tuesday, police were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m. Officers found McGill laying dead in the driveway with gunshot wounds. Apple Valley police initially said McGill was found with a gun in her hand, but no such information is contained in the charging documents against Pryor.

Witnesses told police a Black man with braided hair ran behind a house across the street and a tan SUV had left the scene soon after the gunshots rang out. 

Police learned Selmon had arrived at a hospital in a tan SUV and was seeking care for gunshot wounds to his head. While speaking with investigators, Selmon said he'd recently separated from McGill and had gone to the Apple Valley home on Sunday to retrieve belongings. 

Selmon said McGill and Pryor were parked in their respective vehicles in the driveway when he arrived, according to court documents. Selmon told investigators he had parked his SUV in the driveway behind McGill's vehicle before walking to the garage to retrieve his belongings. 

When he returned to his SUV, Pryor backed his vehicle up so he was parked adjacent to Selmon's vehicle, with Selmon's passenger side next to Pryor's driver's side. 

According to charges, Pryor then made a statement about having a gun and fired shots at Selmon as they were both sitting in their vehicles. 

"After being shot, Selmon exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill's vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them," charges state. "Pryor exited his vehicle, went to the passenger's side and the two exchanged gunfire." 

McGill was fatally shot ten times while seated in her vehicle.

According to the attorney's office, Selmon suffered at least two gunshot wounds to his head. One bullet is lodged in Selmon's jaw and will require surgery to remove. 

In a statement Tuesday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said additional charges will be filed in the case. 

“This inexplicable violent behavior of Pryor and Selmon caused the death of Ms. McGill," she stated. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. McGill for their great loss." 

Pryor remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail with a bail set at $500,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 4.31.36 PM
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Michelle McGill suffered ten gunshot wounds.

cedar lake south beach
MN News

Minneapolis beach temporarily closes due to E. coli levels

Cedar Lake Point Beach joins Lake Hiawatha Beach in being shut down.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 2.43.46 PM
MN News

Appeal to find dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis

Rovey is a "very friendly" dog, police say.

hockey
MN News

MN hockey coach fired after YouTube vid shows alleged attempt to solicit boy

The Minnesota Wilderness is a Cloquet-based American Tier II junior hockey team.

msp airport
MN News

Charges: Delta employee recorded man in MSP Airport bathroom stall

The employee told police he'd been "participating in this behavior for a long time."

gabriel cruz
MN News

Life sentence for man who left shooting victim in Inver Grove Heights snowbank

Three other Twin Cities men will be sentenced for their roles in the murder later this summer.

Tyler and Anita Haller
MN News

21-year-old visiting MN severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

Tyler Haller suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

Justin Sutherland
MN Food & Drink

Justin Sutherland shares update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

A fundraiser has been launched for the acclaimed Twin Cities chef.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.02.29 PM
MN Food & Drink

2 Minneapolis eateries get national 'historic small restaurants' grants

Two Eat Street restaurants will receive a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Larry Myers
MN News

Charges: Faribault man fatally punched veteran in road rage incident

The victim ended up in a hospital with a breathing tube keeping him alive, until he was removed from life support last week.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County investigating after FOX 9 revelations about Sheriff Hutchinson

The stories detail a toxic work environment and the sheriff spending thousands of taxpayer dollars following his DWI arrest.

Car crash airbags
MN News

Teen watching 'Stranger Things' at wheel causes crash in Anoka County

Her vehicle was struck by a semi-trailer, and she was lucky to survive.

Related

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

Police said the 25-year-old son is currently in custody.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

The shooting was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

The body was found in a pond near Galaxie Park in Apple Valley.

Screen Shot 2020-08-05 at 9.12.04 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed her boyfriend, told police it was suicide

Vivian Jones will make her first court appearance Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-16 at 9.50.38 PM
MN News

St. Paul: Woman killed in Wednesday night shooting

A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Wednesday night.

Renee Kantor
MN News

Sheriff: Woman's shot misses boyfriend's head northwest of Twin Cities

The bullet wound up going through a wall in the house.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 4.58.41 PM
MN News

Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.