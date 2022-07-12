Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with a shootout that left his mother dead outside of their Apple Valley home on Sunday.

Billy Joe Pryor Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Pryor's mother, 49-year-old Michelle McGill, was killed by the gunfire outside her home in the 900 block of Oriole Drive on Sunday.

McGill's ex-boyfriend, Willie John Selmon II, was injured in the shootout.

According to charges filed Tuesday, police were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 6:30 p.m. Officers found McGill laying dead in the driveway with gunshot wounds. Apple Valley police initially said McGill was found with a gun in her hand, but no such information is contained in the charging documents against Pryor.

Witnesses told police a Black man with braided hair ran behind a house across the street and a tan SUV had left the scene soon after the gunshots rang out.

Police learned Selmon had arrived at a hospital in a tan SUV and was seeking care for gunshot wounds to his head. While speaking with investigators, Selmon said he'd recently separated from McGill and had gone to the Apple Valley home on Sunday to retrieve belongings.

Selmon said McGill and Pryor were parked in their respective vehicles in the driveway when he arrived, according to court documents. Selmon told investigators he had parked his SUV in the driveway behind McGill's vehicle before walking to the garage to retrieve his belongings.

When he returned to his SUV, Pryor backed his vehicle up so he was parked adjacent to Selmon's vehicle, with Selmon's passenger side next to Pryor's driver's side.

According to charges, Pryor then made a statement about having a gun and fired shots at Selmon as they were both sitting in their vehicles.

"After being shot, Selmon exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill's vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them," charges state. "Pryor exited his vehicle, went to the passenger's side and the two exchanged gunfire."

McGill was fatally shot ten times while seated in her vehicle.

According to the attorney's office, Selmon suffered at least two gunshot wounds to his head. One bullet is lodged in Selmon's jaw and will require surgery to remove.

In a statement Tuesday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said additional charges will be filed in the case.

“This inexplicable violent behavior of Pryor and Selmon caused the death of Ms. McGill," she stated. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. McGill for their great loss."

Pryor remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail with a bail set at $500,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 28 at 9 a.m.