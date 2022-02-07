Charges: Woman stabs 71-year-old man with whom she was living

Skip to main content
She was doing a needlework project when she got up and stabbed him, charges said.

A 35-year-old woman accused of stabbing the 71-year-old man she lives with has been charged. 

Amber Rose Pagel, 35, of Babbitt, is charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a 71-year-old man, who was treated at a local hospital and released. 

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called 911 at about 2:58 p.m. on Jan. 29 to report Pagel stabbed him in the neck at his home near Babbitt. 

Pagel also called 911 around the same time to report she stabbed the victim after he had been "choking her for days," the charges said. 

The victim told a sheriff's deputy he let Pagel live with him over the past six weeks while she was working to get sober but he worried she'd started using methamphetamine again.

On Jan. 29, the victim said he was sitting at the dining room table watching videos on his phone when Pagel, who was doing a needlework project in the living room, came in and stabbed him in the neck with a folding knife. 

The victim wrestled with Pagel and eventually got the knife away from her. The struggle resulted in them both getting cuts on their hands, charges said. The victim then went to his bedroom and called 911 while Pagel ran out of the house and went next door to her aunt's house. 

The victim said he left the knife Pagel used to stab him on his bedroom nightstand, the complaint said. That's where deputies found the knife, as well as noted there was blood around the dining table and a needlework project in the living room.

Deputies arrested Pagel at her aunt's house, the complaint said. 

Pagel made her first court appearance on Feb. 1, during which bail was set at $50,000. She has another hearing on Feb. 14, court records show.

