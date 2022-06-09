Skip to main content
Charges: Woman used hairspray to set fire to mosque in East Grand Forks

Police used surveillance footage to trace her to a nearby hotel.

A 57-year-old woman has been charged with setting a fire that damaged a mosque in East Grand Forks.

Firefighters were called to the Islamic Center at 1500 5th Ave. NE shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, having been called by a witness who had just come out of the bathroom when he saw a woman in a black, flowery dress running out of the building.

It was found that a green curtain/room divider had been burned and partially melted, with Suzette Gay Thompson, of Thief River Falls, believed to be responsible.

The same witness told police the woman he saw ran to the East Grand Inn motel just across the street from the Islamic Center, which surveillance footage corroborated.

Footage showed a woman wearing a black dress with pink was inside the Islamic Center standing by the curtain, and appeared to use a lighter and a spray can to set it on fire.

She then threw the can on the ground and fled the scene when she heard the witness coming out of the bathroom.

Staff at the East Grand Inn confirmed a woman matching Thompson's description was staying at the motel, with Thompson then arrested in her hotel room, where a hairspray can matching the one found in the mosque was on the nightstand.

When questioned, Thompson claimed she'd been sober for eight months but started drinking that weekend and didn't remember what happened the night before.

She also claimed that she didn't know that the building was an Islamic Center, saying she thought it was still the bowling alley that preceded it.

A breath test conducted at the scene registered zero traces of alcohol.

Thompson has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree arson.

