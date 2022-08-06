Charges: Woman was drunk when she caused crash that killed father-of-four

A Maple Grove woman is accused of being drunk behind the wheel when she caused a crash that killed a father-of-four last month.

Jill Zetterwall, 58, has been charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide, with charges alleging she was almost three times the legal limit, giving a blood-alcohol reading of 0.225.

According to the charges, Zetterwall was driving north on Hwy. 169 in Champlin at around lunchtime on July 21 when traffic slowed ahead of her.

Rather than slow as well, she instead veered her Toyota RAV 4 into the left lane, crossed the median, and then went into the southbound lanes. Her SUV then struck head-on a Hyundai Accent driven by Adam Madsen, 37, of Anoka.

Madsen's Hyundai was sent into a ditch, where it flipped on its roof. Madsen was pronounced dead at the scene.

When interviewed at the scene by officers, Zetterwall allegedly said she had been drinking during the morning, including a vodka and orange juice a few hours before.

A Go Fund Me campaign for Madsen said he was traveling to work when his car was struck. He is survived by his wife and their four children.

"Adam was such an incredible person. He was a fantastic father, son, friend and just pure joy to anyone who met him," the campaign page says.