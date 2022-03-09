Skip to main content
Charges: Woman was kidnapped, ordered to dig her own grave in northwest Minnesota

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped, taken to a rural area and ordered to dig her own grave survived the harrowing encounter in northern Minnesota. 

The victim, identified in the criminal complaint as B.S., was located by an officer on March 4 just after 11 p.m., with the officer noting she was "crying uncontrollably" and "wearing a coat with no shirt underneath and only had one boot on." 

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to the incident: Alicia L. Alaniz, 31, of Frazee has been charged with kidnapping, making terroristic threats and fifth-degree assault; 21-year-old Mariah L. Bunker, of Detroit Lakes, is charged with making terroristic threats; and Joshua I. Adams, 39, of Prior Lake has been charged with making terroristic threats. 

The charges 

According to the charging documents, the victim was released from Cass County Jail and had asked Alaniz for a ride to her apartment in Detroit Lakes. Upon arriving at her apartment, she found that her landlord had changed the locks to her residence, so she broke a window to get inside. 

At the time the window was broken, Bunker was with B.S. A short time later Alaniz arrived and yelled at B.S. to "get into the car." They drove away and went to the Holiday gas station in Detroit Lakes, at which point B.S. ran towards Central Market, which is located across the street from the gas station. 

The criminal complaint says Alaniz chased B.S. while her boyfriend, identified as Adams, drove the vehicle to catch up to both women. The complaint doesn't say how B.S. ended up back in the vehicle, but it states that Alaniz "drove her out to an area and provided B.S. with a shovel and told her to dig her own grave." 

Alaniz also made B.S. remove her shirt, but she was able to grab a coat out of the car. She said she was forced to dig her own grave and that Bunker and Adams ignored her when she "begged them for help," and then was punched in the face by Alaniz. 

The location of the grave was about 130 feet south of the intersection of 513th Street and 415th Avenue in rural Otter Tail County. That's where an investigator "observed a rectangular hole shoveled into the snowbank on the west edge of the gravel road."

There were impressions in the snow "consistent with where an individual would have been kneeling," in addition to a secondary location that was "shoveled out" with a jar covered with white tape. Inside the jar was a mixture of blood, which B.S. said was "squeezed" out of her by Alaniz, who mixed it with her own blood and began chanting in Spanish.

At that point, the three suspects left B.S. at the scene and she walked to a residence, at which point police were informed of the situation. 

At 1:44 a.m. on March 5, a deputy from Wadena County spotted Alaniz and Adams in a vehicle and they were taken into custody and questioned. Bunker was located and arrested on March 6. 

