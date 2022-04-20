Charges: Wrong-way driver used cocaine before fatal Hwy. 169 crash

Skip to main content
Charges: Wrong-way driver used cocaine, other drugs before fatal Hwy. 169 crash

Head-on collision killed 22-year-old North Mankato man.

MnDOT

A St. Paul man was allegedly high on cocaine and other drugs when he drove the wrong-way on Highway 169 last year and caused a fatal head-on collision, according to newly-filed charges. 

Selmon Child Rogers, 58, faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation in Hennepin County District Court. 

Abdi Aden Isack, 22, of North Mankato, died in the crash, which occurred on Highway 169 just south of the Bren Road Overpass the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2021.

According to charges, traffic cameras captured the moment Rogers' vehicle crossed through the median and drove northbound in the southbound lanes before colliding head-on with a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Isack. 

Rogers had a suspended driver's license at he time of the fatal collision. 

Two additional vehicles ended up in the ditch as a result of the crash and both drivers were transported to the hospital with one driver suffering neck and back injuries. 

A blood sample taken from Rogers showed "metabolites of THC, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl," according to charges. 

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court today. 

