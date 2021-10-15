New 1st-degree murder charge for man accused in youth coach's killing

A grand jury indicted the suspect in connection with the shooting of Jay Boughton.

Macon County Jail

The 33-year-old Chicago man accused of fatally shooting youth baseball coach Jay Boughton now faces the possibility of life in prison.

Jamal Smith was indicted by a Hennepin County grand jury this week on three counts in connection with Boughton's July 6 shooting death, the county attorney's office said:

First-degree murder while committing a drive-by shooting

Second-degree murder, drive-by shooting

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

If convicted on first-degree murder, Smith faces the possibility of life in prison.

Smith had initially been charged with second-degree murder, with prosecutors saying they used Facebook Live video, witness accounts, evidence recovered from a stolen rental vehicle, and a serial number on the suspected murder weapon to track him down.

In Minnesota, a criminal charge that carries a life sentence can only come via a grand jury.

Boughton, 56 years old at the time of his death, was shot and killed while behind the wheel of his car on Highway 169 in Plymouth. He was driving home from a game at the time, and his teenage son was in the vehicle with him.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden had said there may have been a minor altercation between occupants of the two vehicles at some point, but stressed it was not a "back-and-forth" road rage incident. Boughton died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Following the shooting, the community has rallied around Boughton's family, hosting fundraisers and launching a GoFundMe page on their behalf.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Smith's bail be increased, in light of the indictment. He was in court Friday afternoon,

Smith was in court Friday afternoon, and will have an omnibus hearing on Oct. 19, according to court records.