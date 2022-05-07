Skip to main content
Child abuse charges: 2-year-old dies, 4-month-old's shocking injuries

Child abuse charges: 2-year-old dies, 4-month-old's shocking injuries

The 25-year-old woman's 2-year-old boy died and her 4-month-old boy was found to be suffering from extensive injuries.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The 25-year-old woman's 2-year-old boy died and her 4-month-old boy was found to be suffering from extensive injuries.

Minneapolis police continue to investigate the "suspicious death" of a 2-year-old boy, but while the toddler's death has not yet been ruled a homicide, the boy's mother has been arrested and charged with two counts of malicious punishment of another of her children. 

Warning: Details in this story are upsetting. 

According to charges, 25-year-old Navonna L. West was found attempting to perform CPR on her 2-year-old boy, who was not breathing when police arrived to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue on Wednesday evening. 

Medics rushed the child to the hospital, but he did not survive. 

According to the criminal complaint, responding officers observed "numerous injuries" to the boy's body, "including bruising and scratches." The medial examiner who conducted an autopsy reported blunt force injuries that were in various stages of healing, noting that the boy's death could have been caused by "inflicted trauma," but pending toxicology results are required before ruling out any other cause of death. 

The toddler's 4-month-old brother was also suffering from extreme injuries. According to the charges, the baby boy was examined at a hospital and found to be suffering from bruising, scabbing, possible lesions, a large burn that may have been from chemicals, burn marks on his back, blood in his right eye, scarring on the bridge of his nose, and loss of pigmentation on the side of his head. 

The infant was treated by a pediatrician who specializes in child abuse. The pediatrician found that the baby was also suffering from multiple broken ribs and fluid in his abdomen, in addition to a test result showing he had been exposed to fentanyl. 

West told investigators that no one else was ever alone with her children, though she is accused of attempting to "deny or minimize" the injuries to her children. 

A witness told investigators of an alleged incident where West laughed while her 2-year-old boy was eating cigarette ashes. 

She has been charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Child abuse charges: 2-year-old dies, 4-month-old's shocking injuries

The 25-year-old woman's 2-year-old boy died and her 4-month-old boy was found to be suffering from extensive injuries.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

Authorities say the 72-year-old woman had mobility issues.

Little Falls fire
WI News

4 trapped upstairs die in western Wisconsin house fire

One family member escaped the fire and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

133 E Chapman St, Ely, MN 55731, USA - October 2018
MN Music and Radio

Long-running Ely radio station reaches the end of the road

WELY will stop broadcasts as of June 1.

An AK-style firearm was found inside the suspect's sedan after the two juveniles led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan.
MN News

Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

The pursuit followed an attempted robbery in Bloomington, police say.

FaheyMissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

Shingle Creek
MN News

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

A sick child receiving treatment.
MN Health

MDH officials advise parents to watch for signs of rare hepatitis in children

It's investigating three cases in Minnesota of children under the age of 3 with liver inflammation.

SpecialOlympics
MN Sports

Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

The event will host 4,000 athletes from all 50 states, Canada and the Caribbean, and is projected to bring in $70 million to aid the local economy.

Bell and Piche
MN News

Men now facing federal charges for armed carjacking at Rosedale Center

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota said this week he will start charging carjackings as federal crimes.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 11.53.37 AM
MN News

Stearns County 19-year-old ejected in airborne car crash

The young man was able to flag down a passerby for help.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

MPD investigating 'suspicious death' of 2-year-old boy

The 2-year-old's infant brother was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

police tape
MN News

Teen charged with murder of 2-year-old in Mankato

The boy was found unresponsive and died April 16.

Queenetta McDaniel
MN News

Maplewood woman charged for 3-year-old son's fatal overdose

The boy was 3 years, 8 months old when he died.

Screen Shot 2021-01-12 at 8.00.32 AM
MN News

Charges: St. Paul woman beat 2-year-old daughter to death

The 29-year-old admitted to losing her temper, saying she kept hitting the girl.

Reggie Bethel
MN News

Charges: Boy, 11, died after horrific assault at hands of MN man

The 11-year-old boy died days after being airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

police lights
MN News

5-year-old dies 3 weeks after assault, mother's charges upped to murder

The girl died three weeks after the assault took place.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Man dies from injuries 3 months after arson fire in Minneapolis

The 53-year-old man was injured on June 6.

Jaydin Pankow
MN News

Charge: Mother left child on MN highway after 'God told her to'

The 6-year-old girl was barefoot in the near-freezing weather.