Child airlifted, driver seriously hurt in UTV crash near Nimrod

Two people, including a child, were seriously injured in a UTV crash Sunday evening.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, four people, including three children who were all under the age of 13, were riding a UTV when it rolled near the 24000 block of County Road 139.

Two volunteer firefighters who were in the area coyote hunting came across the Polaris Ranger, which was resting on its passenger side in a ditch, and called for an ambulance at about 5:44 p.m.

The driver, a 34-year-old from Nimrod, and front seat passenger were seriously injured. The child in the front seat was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare, while the driver was transported to Tri-County Healthcare and later taken to another hospital with serious injuries.

The two other children, who were riding in the bed of the UTV and were ejected at the time of the crash, suffered minor scrapes and bruises. They were checked out by first responders.

Authorities believe they were headed eastbound on County Road 139 when the driver lost control and the UTV began to fishtail, causing it to roll into the ditch. They believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No one in the UTV was wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office did not reveal the ages nor identities of the juveniles involved in the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.