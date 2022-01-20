Child from Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Skip to main content
Child from the Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Child from the Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

Wikimedia Commons

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

A child from the Twin Cities and a school staff member are among the Minnesotans to have recently died from COVID.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported both deaths Thursday in its regular updates. 

The child who died was between 10 and 14 years old and lived in Dakota County, MDH said. They are the first child in that specific age bracket to die from COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to MDH data. COVID has killed a total of eight people age 18 and under in the state. 

Related: You can now order 4 free at-home COVID tests from the government

Less information is known about the school staff member. 

MDH's weekly report shows one additional COVID death among PreK-12 school staffers. It brings the total number of school staffer COVID fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 20. A total of 334 school staff members have been hospitalized due to COVID, with 61 requiring ICU treatment. 

The state has recorded three school-related student deaths.

Related: Omicron may have already peaked in Minnesota

Minnesota continues to battle an omicron-fueled surge, though experts say the peak may have already happened in parts of the state (though reported cases, which lag what happening in real time) will remain high until at least next week. 

A few cities across the state have reinstated public mask mandates or, in the case of the Twin Cities, vaccination and testing requirements

Some schools, facing pandemic-related staffing shortages, have shifted to online or hybrid learning options

Meanwhile, strained hospitals and clinics across the state have issued plea after plea for people to take precautions, with some even restricting visitors and instituting vaccination policies.

Next Up

covid nurse doctor hospital wikimedia commons
MN Coronavirus

Child from Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 10.45.51 AM
MN News

Video: Inebriated Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after high-speed crash

Hutchinson was unaware of his location and repeatedly said he wasn't driving.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 20

A Mayo Clinic data scientists believes omicron may have already peaked in parts of Minnesota, though that reality won't show up in the reported cases until at least next week.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 dead, 1 critical after being found unconscious in garage

The men were believed to have been drinking together and possibly using drugs.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

2 teens suspected in 20 robberies arrested after police chase

They are suspects in 23 cases in three Twin Cities counties.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff was driving 125 mph before DWI crash, files reveal

Taken together, the files provide a clearer picture of what exactly happened the morning of Dec. 8.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Exchange of shoes sold online results in theft, shots fired

The victim had initially arranged to sell a pair of shoes to the suspect on an online marketplace.

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Michigan beats Minnesota to 'Betty Whiteout' snowplow nickname

There is one BIG difference between the Michigan and Minnesota snowplow contests.

kacey musgraves
Minnesota Life

Kacey Musgraves gives shoutout to Minneapolis vintage store

The country music star was in the Twin Cities kicking off her latest tour.

potatoes 3
MN News

I-94 eastbound closed for hours after trucks crash, potatoes spill

The potatoes froze to the freeway.

Related

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The total number of school staffers who have lost their lives to the virus is now at 15.

classroom
MN Coronavirus

7th Minnesota school employee dies from COVID-19

The death was confirmed by the health department.

Flickr - child wearing mask close up - Nenad Stojkovic
MN Coronavirus

COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district

The district is telling families to prepare for periods of remote learning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

5th MN school staff member dies after getting COVID-19 at work

The staff member's identity has not been released.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Child under 10 years old dies from COVID-19 in Minnesota

An updated view of the COViD-19 pandemic in Minnesota.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Omicron at least 50 percent of new COVID cases in MN

The variant has spread quickly since first being confirmed in the state on Dec. 2.

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

COVID test appointments hard to come by in the Twin Cities

Demand for the test has swelled in this post-holiday, back-to-school period.