Child killed by fleeing murder suspect was with family after trip to water park, family says

Family has identified the victim as a six-year-old girl named Blessings.

Source: "A Blessing Stole From Her Family" on GoFundMe.

A mother and four children struck in a high-speed crash allegedly caused by a murder suspect fleeing police in Brooklyn Center on Friday were on their way home from a water park. 

A 6-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized, according to authorities. 

A GoFundMe page created to support the family says the mother and two children were able to escape the vehicle after it flipped several times, but the other children remained trapped. 

"All the attention on scene was [given] to the suspect while my family begged for help," relative Imari Billberry described on the GoFundMe. 

The page identifies the child who died in the crash as a 6-year-old girl named Blessings. A 15-year-old girl suffered a laceration to her kidney and liver, according to the fundraiser. A 9-year-old girl suffered a fractured collarbone. 

"All together it was a total of 4 kids and 1 adult in this vehicle (the surviving people) that’s going to need therapy for this tragic accident, help paying for bills due to being unable to work, travel to make sure my niece [Blessings] is laid to rest the proper way back in Illinois with her family," Billberry writes. "Me and my family is thankful for all the kind words, love & support." 

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the incident that led to the crash began around 4:20 p.m. Friday when police received a tip about the location of a man wanted in connection with a murder. 

Brooklyn Center Police Department said it deployed a "tire deflating device" to prevent the suspect fleeing during the arrest attempt. The device failed, however, with the suspect fleeing on residential roads at speeds that at times hit 70 mph.

The police department said it was intending to get air support from the State Patrol helicopter so it could follow the vehicle "from a safe distance" but by the time the helicopter arrived, the suspect had already crashed into another vehicle at 53rd Ave N and Humboldt Ave N.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash and hospitalized for injuries, according police. 

As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed related to the crash. 

