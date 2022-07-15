Skip to main content
Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

David Jones/Instagram

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

A six-year-old boy was rescued by an Instagram outdoorsman who was kayaking along the St. Louis River in Duluth last week.

The entire incident was caught on David Jones' GoPro camera on July 5.

Police in Duluth said at about 4:12 p.m., officers went to the 9900 block of Hudson Boulevard near the St. Louis River on a report of a medical call. When they arrived they found out that a six-year-old boy was swimming alone in the river with a life jacket on. He was rescued by Jones, who was fishing nearby when he spotted him.

The boy was seen on video, crying and terrified as Jones approached him. 

"I just want to get to my dad," he cried out.

Jones then had the boy grab the side of his kayak as he paddled to shore. According to an Instagram post, Jones said the child had been swimming near his dad's boat before being swept away by the current. 

"As I was hooked into what I believe at the time was a sturgeon, I heard this scream that no parent ever wants to hear: the sound was a child screaming for his life as he’s being swept away by the current," Jones posted on Instagram.

"Other than his dad's sailboat hundreds of yards away, I was the only watercraft in eyesight," he added.

The boy's father told police they were sailing on the river and the boy wanted to swim next to the sailboat holding a rope that was attached to the boat. However, at some point, the boy lost a grip on the rope and the wind pushed the sailboat further away.

Due to the wind and the currents of the river, the father told police he was unable to get back to the boy to pick him up, having to beach his boat ashore.

The boy initially told his father he was going to swim back to shore, but the strong current prevented him from doing so. 

That's when Jones stepped in.

"Are you gonna be able to make it into shore? Do you need some help?" Jones asks the boy in the video. 

FOX 9 reports that Jones is a former police officer and has a background as a behavioral health technician, which helped keep the boy calm as they paddled to shore.

He has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as a "Florida boy living his dreams" in Minnesota, regularly sharing videos of himself hunting and fishing. 

"I was worried about how cold [the boy] was telling me he felt so I contacted emergency medical services," Jones said on Instagram, adding that he stayed long enough to see the child reunite with his father.

One person seen in the video tells Jones that someone drowned in the same spot last year. FOX 21 reports that a father drowned after attempting to rescue his two kids in the river in June 2021.

Next Up

Child rescued while swimming in St. Louis River
MN News

Child rescued in middle of river by outdoorsman in Duluth

The 6-year-old boy was by himself in the middle of the St. Louis River.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 9.16.07 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Daughter of NFL star catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

The memorable video from Minnesota Lake Country has roughly 200,000 views.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, July 13

The latest data from MDH.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 7.52.35 AM
WI News

Make it 2 alligators found loose in Wisconsin in as many weeks

Another story for the "only in Wisconsin" section.

Driving driver
MN News

Drunk-driver pulled over in Blaine was 6 times over legal limit

The driver blew a reading of .525.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

Minneapolis Cider Company
MN Food & Drink

THC drink to be released by Minneapolis Cider Company

The rollout of THC-infused drinks continues to grow since the legislature made it legal.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Tekle Sundberg
MN News

Minneapolis identifies man shot dead by police

The City of Minneapolis released heavily-redacted documents on Thursday evening.

Cell phone
MN News

Minnesota joins the launch of 988; the national mental health crisis lifeline

Anyone can dial or text 988.

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 4.36.12 PM
MN Food & Drink

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

Its two other Twin Cities locations will remain open.

Fatal police shooting Minneapolis
MN News

BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

Authorities confirm two officers discharged their firearms.

Related

Pedestrian crash in Duluth.
MN News

Woman dead after being struck by teen driver who 'thought he hit a deer'

The 16-year-old told police he initially believed he hit a deer with his car.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

Kayak lake
MN News

Three girls rescued after kayaks get caught in wind on Leech Lake

The incident occurred Saturday evening.

ATV
MN News

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Former middle school worker charged with child sextortion

If convicted, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, from Coon Rapids, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Park Point beach, Duluth
MN News

Teen paddle boarders rescued after 'abrupt wind change' on Lake Superior

The rescue happened off Park Point Beach Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 10.32.46 AM
MN News

Duluth teen charged with murder of high schooler

The shooting happened this past weekend in Duluth.

Boy Scout Landing, 11 Commonwealth Ave, Duluth, MN 55808, USA - September 2012
MN News

Man dies attempting to rescue 2 children in river near Duluth

Social media reports say the man was trying to save his daughter, who was able to return to shore safely.