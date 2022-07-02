Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver near Elko New Market

A child riding a bicycle was killed Friday evening after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in southern Scott County.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near Zachary Ave. and 260th St. E. in Cedar Lake Township, west of Elko New Market.

The victim's age has not been revealed, but the Scott County Sheriff's Office said the child was found deceased near the roadway when police and fire arrived.

A 72-year-old Lakeville man was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the man told deputies he'd struck the child with his truck while driving eastbound on 260th St. E. when we left the roadway and alter realized he'd struck the victim.

Investigators noted heavy front-end damage on the man's truck and detected an odor of alcohol.

“Our hearts are broken for a family who lost their child yesterday,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen stated. “This is a tragic reminder that it is never okay to drink and drive.”

The crash remains under investigation. The victim will be identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.