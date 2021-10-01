October 1, 2021
Child shot, another child with 3 guns arrested in Brooklyn Park
The child is expected to survive their injuries.
A child was shot in the upper torso at an apartment building in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening, police said. 

Brooklyn Park police officers were called to an apartment building on the 6200 block of 78th Avenue North at 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 30, where they found a "juvenile victim" who'd been shot in the upper torso, police said in a crime alert

The child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

When police arrived, they found another child near the scene of the shooting. The child had three handguns in their possession and was taken into custody "without incident," police said. 

Police did not reveal any details about the age of the juvenile victim or juvenile suspect, what led to the shooting or how a child was in possession of three guns. 

The entire shooting scene was located inside the apartment building, police note. Evidence was recovered from the scene and the investigation is ongoing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

